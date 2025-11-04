Trump's Dictator-Autocracy Diplomacy: Is Cost of His Middle East Deal a New World Order for U.S. with no Free World?

By Robert Weiner and Ingrid Lang

In analyzing Donald Trump's dictator-autocracy diplomacy in achieving live hostage returns in Gaza, one must ask, i s the cost of his Middle East deals a new world order for the U.S.?

Trump likes to call himself a dealmaker. But when it comes to the latest Gaza cease-fire framework, what's being celebrated as diplomatic brilliance is really a master class in working with his autocratic dictator friends.

Trump leaned on personal ties with authoritarian rulers, men like Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia (whom U.S. intelligence directly linked to the brutal 2018 killing of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul) and Mohammed bin Zayed of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), whose priorities have little to do with democracy or human rights. What united them was a web of transactional interests such as oil, arms, investments, and image.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).