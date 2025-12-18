Trump's C+ Prime Time Performance

President Donald Trump delivered a primetime address to the nation on December 17, 2025, from the White House at 9 p.m. ET, his first formal speech since November. Billed as a year-end review of "historic accomplishments," the ~25-minute talk touted his version of America's economic revival, border security wins, and foreign policy triumphs while teasing 2026 priorities like, still illusive, healthcare reforms. The event was riddled with loud, bold, unsubstantiated claims, many falsehoods, and outright untruths and at times appeared detached and untethered from reality and borderline unhinged.

For me it was one of Donald Trump's worst performances in politics, and he and his communications team appear incapable of crafting a prime-time speech that was inclusive, hopeful, and aspirational that the vast majority of Americans could "rally around." In the end, it was more of his bombastic, erratic campaign-style harangue targeted to his loyal MAGA base as his national approval ratings sink to a low of 39%. If this speech was intended to placate or soothe concerned Americans, it failed-- miserably.

Here are some key takeaways:

Economic Boom from Biden "Mess" : Trump claimed without any basis whatever that he neutralized "the worst inflation in U.S. history," with prices now falling and a "golden age" underway. Highlighted inherited high costs, now reversed via deregulation and energy dominance; predicted no deflation risk. All of which economists reject as wishful thinking and political pundits describe as Trump being in an alternative reality of his own making.

: Trump claimed without any basis whatever that he neutralized "the worst inflation in U.S. history," with prices now falling and a "golden age" underway. Highlighted inherited high costs, now reversed via deregulation and energy dominance; predicted no deflation risk. All of which economists reject as wishful thinking and political pundits describe as Trump being in an alternative reality of his own making. Border and Drug War Victories: Bragged of stopping 96% of waterborne drugs (saving "25,000 American lives" annually) and launching land interdictions. Called fentanyl deaths a "war unparalleled," authorizing strikes on traffickers-- even in Venezuela if needed-- framing it as national defense. All of this is at odds with his own drug enforcement agencies' reporting that repeatedly states that fentanyl is not manufactured in Venezuela but in Mexico, with the raw materials allegedly coming from China.

- Election Mandate: Described the 2024 win as "too big to rig," sweeping swing states and popular vote despite rigging attempts. Tied it to policy successes like stopping "eight wars." This, of course, is a lie, as are his made-up electoral numbers. In the 2024 U.S. presidential election, Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris by approximately2.3 million popular votes, a margin of about 1.5 percentage points. His victory was not by the largest margin in U.S. history; in fact, it was modest by historical standards.

Foreign Policy Flex : Noted resolving Thailand-Cambodia clashes; criticized college sports NIL deals ($7M salaries) as bankrupting schools, offering federal intervention. Dismissed Ukraine losses (25,000 soldiers/month) and vowed no Obamacare subsidy renewal, redirecting billions to personal health accounts. This conflated and amalgamated mix-and-match of issues pulled from out of a hat demonstrated President Trump grasping at straws on the one hand and throwing everything against the wall to see what will stick. That reeked of political desperation and policy incoherence.

: Noted resolving Thailand-Cambodia clashes; criticized college sports NIL deals ($7M salaries) as bankrupting schools, offering federal intervention. Dismissed Ukraine losses (25,000 soldiers/month) and vowed no Obamacare subsidy renewal, redirecting billions to personal health accounts. This conflated and amalgamated mix-and-match of issues pulled from out of a hat demonstrated President Trump grasping at straws on the one hand and throwing everything against the wall to see what will stick. That reeked of political desperation and policy incoherence. Healthcare Overhaul Pitch : Pushed ending insurer windfalls from Obamacare, giving citizens "healthcare accounts" for affordable private plans. Called the current system "horrible" but fixable via GOP control. Zero specifics after almost 18 years of trying to kill the immensely popular-- even in red states-- Affordable Care Act. Republicans and the POTUS have no plans to fix their much-touted "Obamacare errors" or at best, "Trump's concept of a plan." He's repeatedly and publicly stated that he'll present the best healthcare plan "in two weeks" after consistently calling Obamacare "a disaster."

: Pushed ending insurer windfalls from Obamacare, giving citizens "healthcare accounts" for affordable private plans. Called the current system "horrible" but fixable via GOP control. Zero specifics after almost 18 years of trying to kill the immensely popular-- even in red states-- Affordable Care Act. Republicans and the POTUS have no plans to fix their much-touted "Obamacare errors" or at best, "Trump's concept of a plan." He's repeatedly and publicly stated that he'll present the best healthcare plan "in two weeks" after consistently calling Obamacare "a disaster." Holiday Cheer and Optimism: Introduced First Lady, celebrated Christmas at White House with Santa, and ended with "the best is yet to come," urging unity and festivity amid progress. Oh yes. Not satisfied with posting the gold-framed photos of former U.S. presidents on a walkway wall in the White House (his version of the Hollywood Walk of Fame),he's now putting captions under them in one of the loonier tunes and bizarre actions of his presidency. Former Joe Biden? "Worst President in U.S. History." Because I, Donald Trump, get to decide that.

My Overall Analysis

Trump's speech blended his usual bombastic braggadocio with policy previews, reinforcing his narrative of a turnaround from the Biden-era "disgrace." Some economic claims align with reported 9% GDP growth and inflation cooling to 2.1%, though critics note wage stagnation and debt spikes. This in turn is fueling the "affordability crisis" and high food prices. Border rhetoric escalates amid Venezuela tensions-- 16,000 troops deployed, illegal tanker seizures-- positioning drug lords as wartime targets, risking escalation with Venezuela's Nicholas Maduro's militia.

The address sidestepped controversies like Susie Wiles' Vanity Fair critiques (Trump's "alcoholic personality," Epstein files) and DOGE flops, focusing on nebulous "wins" to rally his base pre-Christmas anticipated economic pains. Healthcare teaser signals filibuster fights, echoing Wiles' nixed midterm meddling. Globally, it projects waning U.S. political, economic, and military strength versus rising multipolar rivals (China/Russia in Venezuela), but Ukraine's vagueness and muteness hint at Russian concessions.

Delivery-- rambling yet somewhat energetic-- reached millions via FOX, Times Now, drawing 15M+ viewers. Polling post-speech showed still flatlined among independents. Risks: overpromising on strikes could boomerang like sanctions; successes hinge on Congress delivering amid midterms. Overall, an attempted MAGA and Republican Party morale booster framed the end of 2025 as a prelude to an "incredible" 2026.