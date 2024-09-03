Trump's Bullet



Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump is assisted by security personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.

A secret is something somebody knows.

A mystery is something nobody knows.

The assassinations of JFK, MLK and RFK

and almost everything about 9/11

are secrets. The near miss in Pennsylvania

is a mystery. It could not have been staged.

If you think it was divine intervention

you will be damned by non-believers

and Trump-haters. If you think not

you will be damned by believers

and Trump fans. It will remain a mystery

forever because no one will ever know.

Even if you believe in God the fine tuner [1]

and not Gawd the almighty (whose choice

to spare Trump but not Corey Comperatore

would be impossible to explain)

the persuasive force that built the universe

for life with billions of years to work with

would be hard-pressed to move a head

a fraction of an inch in a fraction of a second.

So what to do with this mystery

that unlike the virgin birth and the resurrection

we know actually happened? Grab it

by the horns, I say, and pray if you like

but make Little Donny and his friends [2]

Bobby and Tulsi and J.D., and hopefully

Jeff and John and Doug and Scott and Ray

and Larry and Andrew and Michael and Ben and Max [3]

do the right thing. Nuclear war is near at hand [4]

and climate catastrophe not far behind. [5]





