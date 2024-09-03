 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 9/3/24

Trump's Bullet

By

Michael Morrissey
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump is assisted by security personnel after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.
(Image by usatoday)

[The photo is from usatoday.com.]

A secret is something somebody knows.
A mystery is something nobody knows.
The assassinations of JFK, MLK and RFK
and almost everything about 9/11
are secrets. The near miss in Pennsylvania
is a mystery. It could not have been staged.

If you think it was divine intervention
you will be damned by non-believers
and Trump-haters. If you think not
you will be damned by believers
and Trump fans. It will remain a mystery
forever because no one will ever know.

Even if you believe in God the fine tuner [1]
and not Gawd the almighty (whose choice
to spare Trump but not Corey Comperatore
would be impossible to explain)
the persuasive force that built the universe
for life with billions of years to work with
would be hard-pressed to move a head
a fraction of an inch in a fraction of a second.

So what to do with this mystery
that unlike the virgin birth and the resurrection
we know actually happened? Grab it
by the horns, I say, and pray if you like
but make Little Donny and his friends [2]
Bobby and Tulsi and J.D., and hopefully
Jeff and John and Doug and Scott and Ray
and Larry and Andrew and Michael and Ben and Max [3]
do the right thing. Nuclear war is near at hand [4]
and climate catastrophe not far behind. [5]


[1] See David Ray Griffin, God Exists But Gawd Does Not: God Exists But Gawd Does Not: From Evil to New Atheism to Fine-Tuning, Process Century Press, 2016.

[2] Cf. "Little Johnny," Wikipedia, retrieved Sept. 1, 2024.

[3] Jeffrey Sachs (in a long interview with Tucker Carlson where he covers all the important important issues), John Mearsheimer, Douglas Macgregor, Scott Ritter, Ray McGovern, Larry Johnson, Andrew Napolitano, Michael Hudson, Ben Norton, Max Blumenthal et al.

[4] See Annie Jacobsen, Nuclear War: A Scenario, Dutton, 2024.

[5] See David Ray Griffin, Unprecedented: Can Civilization Survive the CO2 Crisis?, Clarity Press, 2014.

Former teacher, born in the US now a German citizen. Author of "Correspondence with Vincent Salandria," "Looking for the Enemy," "The Transparent Conspiracy," et al. I blog at morrissey.substack.com.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
