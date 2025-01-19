

Trump's 2nd Inauguration on Martin Luther King's Birthday - Both Spoke Against U.S. Regime Change Wars. by jay janson

Noting a Coincidence

As it turned out, Trump's 2nd Inauguration as President of the United States of America falls on Martin Luther King's birthday, a federal holiday (King being the only American to be presently so honoured). Interestingly, both had spoken against U.S. regime change wars, but whereas King paid for his outspoken condemnation of America's atrocity wars with his life, Trump, though initially denouncing the regime change wars as money better spent at home, once in office, seemed to have dutifully served the deep state industrial military complex in its wars and violent foreign policies just as every other U.S. president since Franklin Roosevelt.

On April 5, 1967, newspapers all around the world headlined in large bold print "KING CALLS US GOV GREATEST PURVEYOR OF VIOLENCE IN WORLD during a sermon in New York City."

One year later, on 4 April 1968, Martin Luther King was shot dead and a nationwide wave of riots erupted in more than 100 cities. A 1999 civil trial found that Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination was part of a national conspiracy. The jury found that government agencies, were involved in the assassination.

During his first campaign for president, Donald Trump publicly expressed opposition to U.S. involvement in regime change wars. During his 2016 presidential campaign, he frequently criticized past U.S. military interventions in countries like Iraq, Libya, and Syria, arguing that they were costly, destabilizing, and not in the best interests of the United States. Trump's rhetoric often emphasized prioritizing domestic issues over foreign interventions. However, in spite of his having spoken out against regime change wars, once in office, his administration's actions-- such as increased sanctions, military strikes (e.g., in Syria), and his approach toward Iran and Venezuela-- were inconsistent with his stance while a presidential candidate. This contradiction is an expected manifestation of the present and past deep state control over any and all U.S. presidents.

Ergo, maybe not expect any transition toward peaceful diplomacy, and not be surprised if there are more assassinations during U.S.A.'s continuing hegemonic military imperialism.