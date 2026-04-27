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OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 4/27/26  

Trump now says there's no time frame for ending the war with Iran

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Dave Lefcourt
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Trump: 'No timeframe' for ending Iran conflict The U.S. will continue its naval blockade of Iranian ports, president says. SUBSCRIBE and turn on notifications so you don't miss ...
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President Trump on April 22, 2026 announcing there's no time frame for ending the war with Iran

On Wednesday April 22nd President Trump said, "there is no time frame" for ending the war with Iran. [1]

This contrasts markedly with his initial statement when the war started on February 28 it would last "four to five weeks". It's now gone on some seven plus weeks and counting.

When the cease fire with Iran was about to expire on April 21st Trump prolonged it indefinitely, " while keeping the US blockade of Iranian ports in place".

He claimed, "People say I want to get it over because of the mid terms, not true".

As for the US economy according to a AP-NORC poll Trump's approval rating hovered around the 30% range.

From here this is the current situation:

The Strait of Hormuz essentially remains closed where some 20% of the world's oil and gas traverses. This is creating havoc in those markets throughout the world. Oil is again near $100 a barrel. Gas at the pump in the US is $4 dollars a gallon, Food prices and inflation are climbing. It's just hard to understand what Trump's plan is going forward.

The guess here he doesn't have one.

As to the US negotiations with Iran that occurred last week in Islamabad, Pakistan they lasted some 23 hours without a deal being made. New negotiations were supposed to happen on Wednesday April 22nd but they were abruptly cancelled when Iran said it wouldn't participate under threats and while the US naval blockade remains in force.

Some things do seem pretty clear:

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Dave Lefcourt Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
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