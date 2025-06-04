Trump news: Drugs, drones, robots!



Does This Video Prove Elon Musk Was High in Front of Trump? Video shows Elon Musk at a dinner party in Mar-a-Lago balancing a fork and two spoons on one finger.

(Image by YouTube, Channel: Inside Edition) Details DMCA





By Bob Gaydos

Boy, you take a couple days off from the news to do some weeding and cleaning up and it's almost impossible to know where to start catching up on the craziness.

I guess the logical place to start is with my reading about Trump posting on his official social media page that Joe Biden was actually killed in 2020 and it's been a robot parading around impersonating him ever since.

I had to go back and read that a couple of times just to be sure. Hard to top this one. Trump even repeated the revelation verbally to other real people later on. I guess the robot must have malfunctioned in that debate with Trump.

Qanon, where the story originated a few years back, must be thrilled, but I am at a loss for words.

I mean, you might as well have told me that the other stable genius and apparent no longer co-president Elon Musk was hooked on drugs and that he ran his whole DOGE scam while in a Ketamine cloud.

No way? Really? The guy who wants to single-handedly repopulate the Earth with as many willing partners as possible? The guy who recruited Steven Miller's wife away from the White House to be his, umm assistant? The guy who bumped the Treasury Secretary in the hallway of the White House (not that he didn't deserve it) and showed up for work the next day with a black left eye? That guy?

So Trump actually fired him because he found out Musk had no idea how government works and wasn't actually saving any money in the budget? Oh, and the drugs story in the New York Times.

Well heck, turns out attention to detail hasn't actually been a major requirement in this Oval Office. I also learned that Tulsi Gabbard, Director of Intelligence, is contemplating providing Fox News style daily briefings in the Oval Office instead of the normal written reports that every other president has always received. Apparently Trump "doesn't read." He's actually only made 14 daily briefings since he took office. He's golfed more than that. Shocking.

It's probably safe to say that those daily reports did not include mention of Sen. Joni Ernst, Republican of Iowa, telling a constituent at a Town Hall meeting not to worry about someone dying because their Medicaid had been cut off because, "We are all going to die." Touching.

The report also probably wouldn't mention that Bobby Kennedy Junior over at the Health Department issued a report labeled Make America Healthy Again (MAHA, got it? ) that was written entirely by AI because all the researchers and scientists in the department have been fired. Also, it was totally false.

It seems actual scientists and doctors read the report and said none of the studies and reports, etc., listed in MAHA existed. Phony, like Bobby. C'mon, really?

The last surprise was a big one. Ukraine managed to pull off a massive drone attack inside Russia and destroy or disable about 40 strategic bombers as they sat at airfields. One-third of the Russian bomber fleet. No injuries for Ukraine. Huge. A plan a year in the making.

The big surprise? U.S. intelligence agencies knew nothing about it. That's the kind of thing that's not supposed to surprise them. Trump's response was that it wasn't fair for Ukraine to attack those planes because they were "just sitting there not bothering anyone." He said it would have been different if they were attacking someone in combat. "It's like hitting someone who's already down," he said.

Keen sense of warfare there. Also, a strong suggestion of where his sympathies lie. Zelensky had this ace in the hole the whole time, including in his White House visit. Ukraine didn't trust the U.S. with this big secret. Now the world knows.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).