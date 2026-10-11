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US President Donald Trump at a recent Republican rally in October, 2026

The following needs to be put in the simplest of terms.

When on February 28, 2026 US President Donald Trump-along with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu-attacked Iran militarily by bombing the country and assassinating its leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei he committed a violation of the US Constitution as he received no prior authorization by Congress to engage in war; the only entity that can legally declare war.

As Trump got no authorization from Congress to engage in war he also violated the UN Charter-to which the US is a signee. That document states aggressive war is a violation of the Charter and is not permitted unless a country is under imminent threat. Iran was not an imminent threat to the US or Israel.

So Trump needs to be held accountable for these violations and the Congress is the appropriate authority to do so.

That would be the correct procedure to follow.

The problem is with Republican majorities in the House and the Senate Congress won't act to hold Trump accountable for violating the Constitution. And with the US being a member of the UN Security Council it will block any attempt by the Council to hold the US accountable for violating the UN Charter.

What this says is the Congress is unable to function under its Constitutional authority. Trump knows this and why he's acted as he has.

One would think the US main stream media would be aware of this and push for Congress to act to hold Trump to account. But the MSM has abandoned its role as a free press granted to it under the Constitution's 1st Amendment.

It has become no better than a propaganda organ. Something one would expect from an authoritarian regime, not a Constitutional republic.

Think back to George W. Bush who invaded Iraq in March 2003. The MSM all sided with Bush including the Washington Post and New York Times. Though Bush did have authorization from Congress to initiate war against Saddam Hussein's Iraq primarily asserting he had WMD and would use it.

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