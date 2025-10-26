Trump just imposed new sanctions on Russia's oil sector creating additional havoc in the world



U.S. imposes sanctions targeting Russian oil companies The Treasury Department announced new sanctions targeting Russia's oil sector Wednesday, the day after President Donald ...

US President Donald Trump juxtaposed with Russian President Vladimir Putin after Trump imposed new sanctions on Russia's oil sector on October 24, 2025

President Trump, Mr. Unpredictable himself, is at it again.

The latest has the "Donald" imposing new sanctions on two of the largest oil companies in Russia, Rosneft and Lukoil.

This comes a day after Trump cancelled the anticipated summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest, Hungary.

One of the immediate effects of Trump's new sanctions is the Thursday rise of oil futures, some 5.6% on West Texas Intermediate and 5% on Brent Crude.

"The White House described the latest sanctions as a step to 'encourage Moscow to agree to a ceasefire'." [1]

The thing is sanctions on Russia by the US and the EU haven't worked.

They've merely forced Russia to become more self-sufficient domestically, raising agriculture production and increased trading of oil and gas to China and India.

Meanwhile most of the EU countries are paying far greater costs in energy supplies particularly liquid natural gas from America. It's hurt its industrial sector with higher costs and hurt its ability to compete especially the auto industry in Germany with its higher export costs foisted onto American consumers.

Not that Trump gives a hoot to what happens in the EU or for that matter in America. Being so self-centered he only cares about stroking his own ego.

Far from ending the war in Ukraine "in 24 hours" as we heard him say repeatedly during his campaign for re-election last year he's pretty much assured that war will continue indefinitely into the future with his latest sanctions gambit on Russia.

In his latest meeting with Ukraine leader Vladimir Zelensky Trump has refused to give that country's leader the long-range Tomahawk missiles he requested. Of course there's certainly no guarantee Trump won't change his mind in the future.

These long-range cruise missiles have a maximum range of 1550 miles and can therefore reach Moscow. They're also complex to operate and Ukraine doesn't have the trained personnel to operate them. Thus US-trained personnel would be required, something Trump has said wouldn't happen.

