General News    H1'ed 4/1/24

Trump "is playing silly games with the serious, cherished beliefs of millions of Americans."

Pastor Irate about "The Trump Bible"

Trump "is playing silly games with the serious, cherished beliefs of millions of Americans."

In case you missed it: Trump, famous for profiting from overpriced cologne, neckties, gold-foil sneakers, a gambling casino and Trump vodka"is now hawking Bibles-- for $59.99![1] I'm irate.

I'm a Bible-believing, retired Southern pastor. Trump's actions anger me in more ways than I can count-- with January 6th counting double-- but now he triggers three concerns with this single act:

1. Denigrating the Holy Bible, making it a mere prop to win votes.

2. Mixing religion with Nationalism in unhealthy ways (this is the "God Bless the USA" Lee Greenwood Donald Trump Bible).

3. Being a total imposter, masquerading as a man of religion who claims "It's my favorite book-- even though his words and action show he's never taken any of it to heart.

Please hear me unfold my lament, remembering that I've spent my entire life studying and honoring the Bible.

1. Trump Desecrates the Holy Bible: Let's be clear: there is nothing wrong with selling Bibles. Many good and genuine Christians run Christian book stores, work for Bible publishers, or even sell them door-to-door. They revere it as "God's Holy Word" and handle it with special care, not as a mere commodity, a piece of produce. That's in sharp contrast to Trump, who has been filmed putting his own autograph on a Bible with a Sharpie, and in 2020 posing for a photo op in front of St. John's Episcopal Church waving an upside down Bible, and who did not know how to pronounce "Second Corinthians" (which most of us learned in Sunday School as children). [2] It is cynical and tacky for the moneygrubbing, woman-grabbing liar to sell "Truth Social" on the same day he reduced the selling of Bibles to a farce.

2. He mixes religion with Nationalism with no understanding that the early patriots DIED to protect America from being forced to bow to a tyrant's narrow definition of God. [3] When I was pastor, the county sheriff-- later exposed in scandal-- was a member of my church. A few months before Election Day, he'd come every Sunday in his suit 'n tie to be seen in church. He did win re-election each time he played that game, followed with another three years of church absence. But most church-members chuckled behind his back, "Does he really think he's fooling us?!" There's nothing new nor clever in politicians wrapping their (unopened) Bible in the flag and whining that America needs to pray more-- when those close to them never observe any sign of regular prayers or spirituality.

But the rising clamor to make America a "Christian Nation" is more than just hypocrisy. It's a threat to democracy and our founding principle: freedom of religion. History is littered with the victims of religious wars, by people arrogantly insistent that "MY sectarian beliefs are right and YOURS are wrong!" In his $59 Bible ad, Trump, with all the sincerity of a snake oil salesman, just said he wants to "Make America Pray Again." Show me where the Bible states we should MAKE someone pray, or FORCE someone to adopt one version of faith over another? (Funny thing is, the Bible teaches two religions: Judaism and Christianity. And warned against setting up a tyranny-- even a Godly one" read 1st Samuel 8:10-17.) "Christian Nationalism" is an oxymoron. Jesus never used government to impose his Truth (that is, his teachings, not Truth Social propaganda stock!) onto anyone. To the contrary, he chided his disciples for attacking the officials and temple guard who came against Christ; the new faith was not to be forced upon the world. [4]

3. Trump is an imposter, masquerading as a man of religion. And a religious fraud-- a cult leader who does not even believe his own schtick-- is particularly odious. He is playing silly games with the serious, cherished beliefs of millions of Americans. For many of us, values we hold as true-- that God is Love, that Jesus taught that truth will set you free-- are not to be hijacked by a conman for a power play, reduced to $59 totems, or cavalierly donned [pun intended] like a costume or brandished like cheap props.

Trump's "holy warrior for Jesus" stance is a façade; his ethical history reads more like the definition of an "anti-christ." (No, I didn't say "The AntiChrist" of Revelation; I'm not claiming he has a 666 tattoo or a dragon for a pet. Trump doesn't have the savvy and sophistication for that role.) Trump is not THE Anti-Christ, but he is an antichrist in the lower-case "a" sense. Almost everything Trump says and does is the antithesis of Jesus. Trump is a fraud. I say this because, unlike the "pious Don," I actually read what the Bible says.

And what the Bible says is more judgmental than I would ever be toward "billionaire" Trump: "It is easier for a camel to go through the eye of a needle than for someone who is rich to enter the kingdom of God."[5] Jesus literally warned the ultrarich of hellfire. So the Bible doesn't endorse any candidate nor party-- but it sure seems to disqualify Trump from God's kingdom! Mr. Trump: be careful wielding the Bible like it's a play-toy. What some Christians call "the sword of truth" might hurt you if you actually unsheath it.

~~

-Rev. Dr. Lance Moore is author of the recently-published book, Cults on Trial: A Cross-Examination of Jim Jones, Charles Manson, Hitler" and Donald Trump, available here: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CVLHJ9BB

His bio and more info is available here: www.LanceMooreBooks.com

Endnotes:

[1] https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-products-that-disappeared-list-2018-4?op=1#of-the-19-companies-that-were-paying-to-produce-or-distribute-trump-branded-products-in-2015-only-two-remain-doing-so-the-turkey-based-dorya-and-the-panama-based-homestudio-both-of-which-manufacture-trump-home-products-13

and https://apnews.com/article/trump-god-bless-usa-bible-greenwood-2713fda3efdfa297d0f024efb1ca3003

[2] https://www.cbc.ca/news/trending/donald-trump-misquotes-the-bible-while-speaking-at-a-christian-university-1.3409618

[3] https://nationalhumanitiescenter.org/tserve/eighteen/ekeyinfo/sepchust.htm

One quote from that source: --evangelical religious leaders"took their concerns to George Washington in 1789, object[ing] that the Constitution failed to acknowledge "the only true God and Jesus Christ, whom he hath sent." Washington evenly replied, "The path of true piety is so plain as to require but little political direction." Madison, Jefferson and most of the Founding Fathers rightly realized that for millions to have individual and full freedom, no single "State Religion" should be declared and imposed.

[4] Luke 22:49-52, The Holy Bible, New International Version - NIV -, Copyright -1973, 1978, 1984, 2011 by Biblica, Inc.

[5] Mark 10:25, ibid.

The Reverend Doctor Lance Moore is a Pre-Sentence Investigator for Circuit Court judges, an ordained United Methodist minister, holds a doctorate from Emory University, and is author of NINE books.
 

Lance Moore

Any thoughts?

Submitted on Monday, Apr 1, 2024 at 2:09:57 PM

Robert Gormley

The most mind-boggling thing is that the MAGA hats think he's the greatest thing since sliced bread. As Forrest Gump once said: "Stupid is stupid does."

Submitted on Monday, Apr 1, 2024 at 5:33:16 PM

Robert Gormley

Let me add that I concur totally with the "mixing nationalism with

Christianity" part. That's a perverse combination.

Submitted on Monday, Apr 1, 2024 at 5:36:55 PM

Blair Gelbond

Something that often gets overlooked is the patriarchal authoritarianism that is at the foundation of traditional Christianity. This dovetails with nicely the Maga love of top-down power.

As I understand it, this had nothing to do with what Christ actually taught. He was an "anti-authoritarian!"

Submitted on Monday, Apr 1, 2024 at 7:23:35 PM

Irene Fowler

That may be the case. However, tye shepherd lays down his life for the sheep.

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 2, 2024 at 12:59:51 PM

Irene Fowler

Typo: the shepherd.....

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 2, 2024 at 1:00:58 PM

Lance Moore

Yes, the GOOD shepherd does... but the "wolf in sheep's clothing" is another story. :)

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 2, 2024 at 9:38:55 PM

Thank you, Irene.

In my view, Christ's teaching has never been a problem. His words and actions are an extraordinary transmission of love and wisdom.

It is the less evolved persons (often also to an extraordinary degree!) who seek to take life - one way or another.

Sadly, in many cases Christianity has merged itself with patriarchy, authoritarianism, and an anti-women attitude.

I have found Leloup's books, such as the Gospel of Mary Magdeline (found at Nag Hammadi) to illuminate Christ's actual view of the Feminine.

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 2, 2024 at 3:50:55 PM

Lance Moore

You refer to Gnostic writings (Nag Hammadi manuscripts), which I find interesting... though the so-called "Gnostic Gospels" are not canonical. You would likely enjoy the writings of Elaine Pagels' work on those. (Coincidentally, a close friend of mine was sharing with me correspondence he had with her just today. She's a top scholar on Nag Hamadi.)

Submitted on Tuesday, Apr 2, 2024 at 9:44:13 PM

