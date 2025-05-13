 
Login/Register Login | Register
529 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 15 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H1'ed 5/13/25

Trump is copying the playbook for destroying a democracy- Sen Chris Murphy

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Author 1820
Managing Editor
Meryl Ann Butler
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Meryl Ann Butler
Become a Fan
  (82 fans)

Chris Murphy at Barack Obama rally 2%2C February 4%2C 2008.
Chris Murphy at Barack Obama rally 2%2C February 4%2C 2008.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Ragesoss)   Details   Source   DMCA

US Senator (D-CT) Chris Murphy explains how Trump is copying the playbook for the modern, time-tested way to destroy a democracy:

Donald Trump's plan to convert our democracy to autocracy is real, and I want to talk through how he's doing this in real time because the crisis is here now.

Trump is enacting an insidious coordinated attack on the institutions that keep our government accountable to the people, designed to crater democracy before next fall. MAGA has given up on democracy. I wish it weren't true, but it is. They would rather rule forever than run a fair election where a Democrat might win.

Ending democracy is required to get away with the thievery and corruption happening before us. A true democracy would hold Trump accountable for the mass-scale corruption -- Trump's crypto coin, the insider trading, Musk's self-dealing, etc.

Some people are looking for some high-stakes confrontation between Trump and the Supreme Court. They think that will be the five-alarm fire moment, and some believe it's here with Trump defying their ruling on the Abrego Garcia case. Don't get me wrong -- I'm furious about the disappearances, which I spoke out against early when the Columbia grad student was taken without due process. It's what happens in tin-pot dictatorships.

But a confrontation with the Supreme Court is not the endgame. The modern, time-tested way to destroy a democracy is NOT a coup or burning down the Parliament or a public confrontation with the judiciary.

It's a slow, methodical campaign to weaken the structures of accountability necessary for the political opposition to win elections. That was the playbook for Putin in Russia, Orba'n in Hungary, and Erdoan in Turkey, and Trump is copying it before our eyes.

Here's how it works:

ELEMENT 1: They legitimize political violence to keep critics silent. That's what the Jan. 6 pardons are about. Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski recently spoke publicly about her worries of "retaliation." That is chilling.

ELEMENT 2: They silence the press. Trump does this in two ways. First, he co-opts the owners of the media and information ecosystems (Bezos, Zuckerberg, Musk, etc.). Those who don't fall in line get harassed. That's what's happening with the AP over their refusal to use "Gulf of America" or FCC investigations into broadcasters like CBS.

ELEMENT 3: They silence protectors of the rule of law. In free societies, lawyers guard our rights. Despots can more easily trample our rights if the lawyers are silenced. That's why Trump is forcing the big law firms to sign what amounts to loyalty oaths.

ELEMENT 4: They silence universities. Two things that threaten their power happen on university campuses: youth protest and the guarding of objective truth. Neither is allowed in an autocracy. Thus, Trump's illegal campaign to force campuses to crush dissent or be punished.

ELEMENT 5: They silence the private sector. The tariffs are a means to force every business to get on Trump's good side and stop public dissent in exchange for relief from his regime. Withholding of federal funds from non-profits forces these orgs to stay quiet too.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Meryl Ann Butler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Meryl Ann Butler is an artist, author, educator and OpedNews Managing Editor who has been actively engaged in utilizing the arts as stepping-stones toward joy-filled wellbeing since she was a hippie. She began writing for OpEdNews in Feb, 2004. She became a Senior Editor in August 2012 and Managing Editor in January, (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Bush Enemy Of Democracy; Enemies Of Democracy; Gop Betrayal Of Democracy; Murphy-Christopher; Sen Chris Murphy; Trump Against Democracy; War On Democracy, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

CEO Ridiculed for Raising Minimum Wage to $70K Has the Last Laugh

The Bizarre Theft of Dr. Stanislaw Burzynski's Miracle Cancer Cure

Mysterious Bayou Sinkhole Continues to Cave In: Radiation, Hydrocarbons Detected

The Eclipse as Cosmic Muse

Tips for Avoiding Coronavirus

Relentless Bayou Corne Sinkhole Nearly 30 Times Original Size (UPDATED with Cave-In Video)

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend