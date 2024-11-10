 
Life Arts    H4'ed 11/10/24

Trump is an archetype folks and I am the freckle on a whale

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Gary Lindorff
Trump is an archetype folks: This idea of playing the devil's advocate came up after having some good friends over for an evening after the election. We were debriefing after the gut-punch of Trump's winning the election fair and square. I wasn't up for having the usual conversation about what just happened, which leads to Trump-bashing and head-scratching and scratching each other's backs, metaphorically. But like I said I wasn't up for that. Something snapped for me with the election. When Harris lost, my private response was "well, of course she lost". We, sitting at our table in rural, purple VT are in a minority. I didn't have to see the map that showed all the blue in the NE and the West coast to understand that we are way outnumbered. But the truth is, within that blue margin, my position on most issues facing this country is shared by very few of my compatriots. People like me are like freckles on a whale. (A freckle speaks: I am against all wars, I am anti-capitalism, (just as much as I am anti-communism), I am dead set against industrial farming and the meat industry, I feel that medicine, health care and child-care should be free, as should housing and food. Artists, as culture makers, should be valued and subsidized. People should be able to choose where their taxes go. Land should be common property, owned by no one, maybe leased on an application basis and large areas of land should be restricted from human use and visitation. The strictest laws should be written to vouchsafe the restoration of natural systems and nature should enjoy her own Bill of Rights.) I Think that Trump is an American archetype. He is the archetype that had to arise for where we are at as a country. Archetypes are templates that organize energy into patterns of behavior, action, choices, attitudes, assumptions, ideals, ideas, hopes and fears. Archetypes are also the generators of synchronicities. If we aren't pulled into the field of influence of a particular archetype then it behooves us to identify the archetypes that are influencing us or we risk being courted by chaos. When I realized that Trump, as who would deny he is larger than life and almost crackling with energy, for all of his hair-brained notions, is an archetype, I began to relax. With that realization I was able to accept the election results. It was sort of out of my hands. But, at the same time, what welled up in me was the desire to step out of my own skin temporarily, into the skin of a Trump supporter, because I was genuinely curious to know what compelled their vote, and why the economy was top on their list of vote-worthy issues, specifically inflation. Not war, not climate, not the first and second amendments, not abortion, not the border, but inflation! That led to an ah-ha moment. And that is what I wrote my little piece about a few days ago. The question I ended with is open-ended and earnest. What are we going to do about an economy that isn't taking care of tax-paying loyal citizens? What are we going to do about a system that ghosts a majority of its citizens? Rhetoric and promises and reform bills are not the answer, and that is all the democratic party seems to offer, so until we reform the whole fu-king economy, the Trump archetype is not going to go away. There will just be more Trump-iterations.
Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of five nonfiction books, three collections of poetry, "Children to the Mountain", "The Last recurrent Dream" (Two Plum Press), "Conversations with Poetry (coauthored with Tom Cowan)
 

Tell A Friend