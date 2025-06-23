 
Trump has opened Pandora's Box by bombing Iran's nuclear sites

Dave Lefcourt
Trump addresses strikes on Iranian nuclear sites, warns Iran to make peace | Special Report President Trump delivered remarks from the White House about U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear sites Saturday, calling them a ...
(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBS News)

President Trump announcing the US bombing of Iran's nuclear sites, June 21, 2025

As we know President Trump ordered the US Air Force to bomb Iran's nuclear sites beginning overnight on Friday.

The attack included a dozen 30,000 pound bunker-buster bombs from B-2 bombers along with 125 other US bombers.

The Iranian nuclear sites where the bunker bombs hit were in Fordow and Natanz while a cruise missile from a US submarine hit the nuclear site in Isfahan.

As of this writing Iran has not taken any action against any US facilities in the Middle East though "Iran's Press TV reported on Sunday that the national parliament had approved a measure" [1] closing the Strait of Hormuz where 20% of the world's oil and gas traverses.

Regardless of the Trump administrations justifications for the attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities they're all illegal as "a gross violation of international law, the UN Charter, and UN Security Council resolutions, which have previously unequivocally classified such actions as unacceptable."

Make no mistake these US military strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities is absolute aggression taken by Trump whose acts of war was never authorized by Congress, the only entity in the Constitution that can declare war.

What Trump has done is clearly an impeachable offense. Whether this Congress with Republican majorities will hold him accountable is highly unlikely.

From here Trump has let the genie out of the bottle and opened Pandora's box.

Iran will surely retaliate against the US as taking action against an aggressor nation is legal under international law.

Iran doesn't have nuclear weapons but it does have highly accurate ballistic missiles. It is quite capable of mining the Strait of Hormuz.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
