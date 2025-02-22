 
Login/Register Login | Register
170 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 2/22/25

Trump got one thing right, almost

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Bob Gaydos
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Gaydos
Become a Fan
  (15 fans)


By Bob Gaydos

   So this is a bit awkward.

     With all the mean, stupid, harmful, unconstitutional stuff being thrown at the wall each day by Trump, there is actually one, less outrageous proposal, with which I agree. Getting rid of the penny.

        Two weeks shy of 12 years ago, I wrote a column calling for exactly the same thing for exactly the same reason Trump gave -- it costs more to mint pennies than they are actually worth. I said they were obsolete. I wrote: "It's simple: The penny can't buy anything today. It is a nuisance, forming colonies on dresser tops and deli counters. Merchants routinely round their prices to avoid it. And it costs 2.41 cents to mint every penny. That's a hefty loss for a nation struggling with a debt ceiling."

      The cost of a penny has since risen to 3.69 cents, according to the Mint, which issued three billion pennies last year for a loss of $85.3 million. The Mint also figures there were about 250 billion pennies in circulation last year. Well, many of those were still on dresser tops or in cups on deli counters. And merchants still look to round their prices (up) to avoid pennies.

      So, if Elon and Donald are serious about cutting federal spending, there's an easy, if not spectacular way, to start. There would still be plenty of pennies in circulation for collectors and merchants could continue to round up for cash customers until the pennies disappear. That's what Canada did 11 years ago.

      But, as typical with Trump, there's a problem.

      He said he has ordered Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to stop producing new pennies to help reduce government spending. The problem is it doesn't work that way. The president doesn't control the minting of coins, Congress does. Sound familiar? This means Trump would have to actually work with both parties in Congress to get a bill to manage this relatively minor budget cut.

      Let me rephrase that. He'd have to order Republicans in Congress to make it happen and, while they have been obedient to their leader in terms of not criticizing his haphazard attempts at "budget cutting" or rejecting his Cabinet nominations, today's Republican Party is skilled at killing Democrat-proposed bills, but has proven to be pathetic at actually passing meaningful legislation.

      That's because, like the penny, it too is obsolete. I said so in the  same column relegating the penny to the history books. I wrote: "The Republican Party: Talk about obsolete. The 21st century version of the party of Lincoln has been hijacked by haters, nay-sayers, evangelists, wealthy bullies and Flat Earthers. Anything, anyone, any idea that does not fit their narrow view of life is automatically a threat and subject to loud assault, not debate. It has no interest in working with others to better life for all Americans. It has no interest, in fact, in working with anyone who disagrees with its views."

     That was more than three years before Trump rode down that escalator and the party has become much worse with him as its leader-who-cannot-be-questioned. As a partner in a two-party system, the GOP has lost all credibility.

      I also wrote: "Few Republicans talk about changing the party's stances on some issues, such as immigration, abortion or gay marriage. Those who do are subjected to attack, ridicule and phony allegations. In fact, facts have little currency in the current GOP. The best thing would be for the Republicans with a brain, a heart and a sense of obligation to actual governing to form a new party."

      That option remains, but I don't know if Liz Cheney wants the aggravation. She could try Trump's approach -- throw a bunch of stuff at the wall and see if anything sticks. Or she could ask around quietly among possibly like-minded Republicans: Penny for your thoughts.

    Best hurry while they still remain. The pennies and the pols.

                                    ***

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Gaydos Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Budget Deficit; Canada; Congress; Legislation; Lincoln; Liz Cheney; Maga; Mint; Pennies; Penny; (more...) Republican Party; Trump; Trump Non-stop, Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Yes, Melania, I obviously care a lot

It’s time to un-dumb America

Take America out to the ballgame

Alt-Right: A trumped-up label for bigots

Look at me, would you believe 'the picture of health'?

Falling in love with squats, sort of

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend