Trump elected- an assessment.



Trump wins 2024 presidential election, CNN projects Former President Donald Trump will defeat Vice President Kamala Harris and return to the White House, CNN projects, in a ...

CNN announcing Trump projected to win 2024 presidential election

Well, there you have it. Trump is victorious.

Not that it was unexpected. Though this writer rarely commented on it, Kamala Harris was a terrible choice for the Democrats.

Instead of conducting an open convention, the Dems chose to coronate her soon after Biden was forced to end his campaign after a disastrous showing in his debate with Trump.

For sure most women voted for Harris considering the Supreme Court overturned Roe leaving the states to decide on abortion.

Regardless of the tit for tat antagonisms she and the Trumpster threw at each other where was the excitement surrounding her candidacy?

There just wasn't any real excitement.

She had no "original" ideas of her own. Almost verbatim she used Biden's campaign addresses as her own-not exactly something one wants to see in a perspective president of the US.

She was essentially unknown as Biden's vice president-though that is not unexpected of a VP, Dick Cheney to the contrary under "Dubya" Bush.

Her record as California's attorney general and before that as a California prosecutor is quite illuminating. In an opinion piece for the New York Times, January 17, 2019 titled, "Kamala Harris Was Not a 'Progressive Prosecutor" by Lara Bazelon [1] , a law professor at the University of San Francisco School of Law. According to Bazelon-who gives a very succinct account of Harris' as a prosecutor and AG-Harris upheld wrongful convictions, secured through official misconduct that included evidence tampering, false testimony and suppression of evidence by prosecutors. This is a must read to get a better understanding of Harris.

Maybe her past employment was "ancient" history, the less said the better.

The fact is men overwhelmingly disliked her and this time in the swing states that would decide the election. And they voted mostly for the red haired one.

