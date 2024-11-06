 
Trump elected- an assessment.

Dave Lefcourt
Trump wins 2024 presidential election, CNN projects Former President Donald Trump will defeat Vice President Kamala Harris and return to the White House, CNN projects, in a ...
CNN announcing Trump projected to win 2024 presidential election

Well, there you have it. Trump is victorious.

Not that it was unexpected. Though this writer rarely commented on it, Kamala Harris was a terrible choice for the Democrats.

Instead of conducting an open convention, the Dems chose to coronate her soon after Biden was forced to end his campaign after a disastrous showing in his debate with Trump.

For sure most women voted for Harris considering the Supreme Court overturned Roe leaving the states to decide on abortion.

Regardless of the tit for tat antagonisms she and the Trumpster threw at each other where was the excitement surrounding her candidacy?

There just wasn't any real excitement.

She had no "original" ideas of her own. Almost verbatim she used Biden's campaign addresses as her own-not exactly something one wants to see in a perspective president of the US.

She was essentially unknown as Biden's vice president-though that is not unexpected of a VP, Dick Cheney to the contrary under "Dubya" Bush.

Her record as California's attorney general and before that as a California prosecutor is quite illuminating. In an opinion piece for the New York Times, January 17, 2019 titled, "Kamala Harris Was Not a 'Progressive Prosecutor" by Lara Bazelon [1] , a law professor at the University of San Francisco School of Law. According to Bazelon-who gives a very succinct account of Harris' as a prosecutor and AG-Harris upheld wrongful convictions, secured through official misconduct that included evidence tampering, false testimony and suppression of evidence by prosecutors. This is a must read to get a better understanding of Harris.

Maybe her past employment was "ancient" history, the less said the better.

The fact is men overwhelmingly disliked her and this time in the swing states that would decide the election. And they voted mostly for the red haired one.

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009
An Ominous Foreboding, Israel vs Iran

The Evolving Populist Political Rebellion in the Arab World

A Nuclear War Would Be Insane

The Rich Get Richer, the Poor Get Poorer, While the Middle Class Gets Decimated

CIA in the Crosshairs

Iran Offers 9 Point Plan to end Nuclear Crisis, U.S. "No thanks".

Anton Grambihler

  New Content

Was Biden Doped before the Trump Debate?

Submitted on Thursday, Nov 7, 2024 at 2:55:06 PM

Dan Cooper

  New Content

Well, I disagree with you on several counts. But what do I know? I thought she was going to win, perhaps even in a landslide similar to the one enjoyed by the Trumpsterfire.

In addition, I saw quite a bit of the excitement you seem to have missed. And it was verified by all of that record contribution money she raised.

I knew nothing of her professional record, and I took at face value what I read about it. I saw nothing as highly negative as what you have alleged against her.

And then you claimed "men overwhelmingly disliked her." Really? None of the men I spoke with "disliked her." Some pointed out the negatives that "might be" problematic with men, but almost to a man, they disagreed with those possibilities on a personal level. Things like her being female in what is still unfortunately a predominantly male-oriented culture, her being a person of color, and her being married to a Jewish man. I took all of this into consideration in evaluating her candidacy. None of it seemed to be decisively detrimental. And by looking at what the Trump campaign used against her (her laugh, really??) it looked pretty good to me. Just because Latino males are predominantly still in the Stone Age about females, doesn't mean that all men "overwhelmingly disliked her." I don't know where they dug up all those votes, but I did post an article of my own that proposes one possibility. Unfortunately, none of your arguments seem particularly convincing.

Submitted on Friday, Nov 8, 2024 at 5:31:29 PM

Domp Filanowski

Reply to Dan Cooper:   New Content

With all due respect, what article did you read? I thought the arguments presented were spot on with the following exception:

"Trump has campaigned he'd end the Ukraine conflict in 24 hours. That's campaign rhetoric as Russia is winning that war and will be the one dictating the final terms with the US having a lesser role in the outcome."

Two days after the election, on November 7, 2024, BRICS News announced that Trump and Putin are going to be working together to end the war in Ukraine. Ending the war is a good idea, but the whole thing reeks of being staged for some alternative purpose.

#BRICSnews:

Click Here

Submitted on Sunday, Nov 10, 2024 at 2:34:31 AM

