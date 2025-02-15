Trump and Putin on the phone Wednesday its significance can't be understated



Trump says he's spoken with Putin about ending Ukraine war President Trump says he has spoken with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and is making progress on ending the nearly ...

(Image by YouTube, Channel: CBS News) Details DMCA



President Trump juxtaposed with Russian President Vladimir Putin during telephone conversation February 12, 2025.

As we know President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation on Wednesday.

It's significance can 't be understated.

Both agreed the war in Ukraine needs to end as quickly as possible. That Ukraine would never become a member of NATO and the territorial gains by Russia i.e. Crimea, Donetsk, Lugansk and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, which all held popular referendums choosing to join the Russian Federation will probably remain as integral parts in the settlement to end the war.

In a departure from the previous US administration under Joe Biden Trump and Putin agreed to hold additional phone calls as well as come to each other's country with a summit likely between them possibly in Saudi Arabia.

Trump has said no US troops will take part in any peace keeping development once the war ends while Russia has said only the UN Security Council can legally approve peace keepers in Ukraine.

Trump also wants the Europeans to be part of the peace keeping of Ukraine along with Asian, African and Latin American countries.

Say what you will about some of the follies the Trumpster has committed since January 20th particularly deporting children of immigrants born in the US, buying Greenland from Denmark, Canada becoming a US state, retaking the Panama Canal even threatening war if Panama resisted. Of course his sending Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) agents to round up suspected illegal immigrants that have committed crimes while in the US for immediate deportation. The concern here is whether these raids were focused or indiscriminate in nature as Trump's antipathy towards immigrants is well known.

Then there's the Gaza war with him saying he wants to send Gaza Palestinian's to Jordan and Egypt then turning Gaza into paradise on the Mediterranean. Then inviting the criminal Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as the first foreign leader to visit the White House. This was clearly a terrible decisions as Israel has been committing genocide in Gaza with its indiscriminate killing of women and children. To say nothing about the Israeli invasion of Lebanon and Syria.

Not only have Jordan and Egypt opposed Trump's comments of the Gaza war but Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Syria, Iraq, UAR, Iran, Yemen, Pakistan all have said they oppose his statements as being against all the Palestinian people.

However Trump stating those born male will no longer compete with girls in all sports in America was a necessary step as some states were allowing transgender people to compete against girls. Even his stating there are only two genders male and female was necessary as there were some 70 plus genders recognized under the Biden administration. Let's face it discrimination against anyone should never be permitted but recognizing 70 plus genders is way over the top.

That's the thing with Trump he's completely unpredictable.

Next Page 1 | 2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).