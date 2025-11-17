 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News      

Trump advances a plan for a new Syria

By       (Page 1 of 4 pages)   No comments

Steven Sahiounie
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Steven Sahiounie
Become a Fan
  (2 fans)
Steven Sahiounie, journalist and political commentator

On November 10, U.S. President Donald Trump received Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House, and the pair shared a two-hour meeting behind closed doors.

According to recent reports, Washington and Damascus are on the verge of a significant political realignment, detailed in a proposed U.S.-Syria framework. The meeting between Trump and al-Sharaa outlined sweeping security, political, and economic measures that could dramatically alter the balance of power in the Middle East.

This ambitious U.S. attempt to reshape Syria's role comes as the new government in Damascus moves rapidly to reverse a decade of economic collapse, with major UAE investments and the end of crippling public rationing signaling a new era.

The high-level meeting in Washington has already set a new tone. Trump later praised his Syrian counterpart, telling reporters that his tough past will help him rebuild his country, adding, We've all had hard pasts I think, honestly, you don't stand a chance in this region unless you've had one.

According to U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, al-Sharaa "spoke frankly" with President Trump about Israeli aggression in southern Syria. Barrack noted that while Syria's new government "has not fired a single bullet," Israel has continued its "aggressive approach."

Critically, the new framework appears to be resolving Syria's complex internal conflicts. Mazloum Abdi, General Commander of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), posted on X: "I just had a fantastic phone call with Ambassador Tom Barak to discuss the results of the meeting with President al-Sharaa at the White House, and our commitment to accelerating the integration of the SDF into the Syrian state."

Meanwhile, Syrian Finance Minister Mohammad Yasar Barniya announced a 200% salary increase for public sector employees, alongside reforms targeting equitable pensions for retired military personnel.

Trump inherited a regime-change war in Syria, orchestrated and funded by President Obama and President Joe Biden, which began in 2011 and was heavily supported by the US government, among others.

In 2017, Trump shut down the covert CIA program Timber Sycamore, which cut the funding of the armed opposition in Syria.

The diplomatic thaw is intrinsically linked to Syria's dire economic needs and the new government's aggressive reform agenda. The al-Sharaa administration inherited an economy in ruins.

Under the previous regime of Assad, Syria's economy experienced a catastrophic 14-year collapse:

* GDP: Declined by more than 86% compared to 2011.

* Poverty: Over 90% of the population lived below the poverty line.

* Currency: The currency collapsed to approximately 15,000 SYP per U.S. dollar.

* Wages: The average government salary plummeted to the equivalent of just $17 per month.

* Rationing: Living standards were decimated by severe rationing. Citizens were entitled to just 25 liters of gasoline every 10 to 20 days and 50 liters of diesel for the entire winter. Electricity was infamously supplied for one hour, followed by six hours of blackout.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Steven Sahiounie Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

I am Steven Sahiounie Syrian American two time award winning journalist and political commentator Living in Lattakia Syria.I am the chief editor of MidEastDiscours I have been reporting about Syria and the Middle East for about 8 years

Related Topic(s): President; Syria; Syria Massacre; Syria Revolution; Syrian Arab Army; Syrian Kurds; Syrian Refugees; Syrian Situation; Syrian Support Group; Trump, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

"War is inevitable between Israel and Hezbollah", interview with Abbas Zalzali

Free Syrian Army Sold Kayla Mueller to ISIS

Ukraine and its Nazis

US military base in Bangladesh at the heart of a revolution

Lebanese migrant boat sunk off Tripoli with 60 onboard

US proxy wars in Ukraine, Syria, and China may be next

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend