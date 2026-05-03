Trump Worried? Nonsense!



planning

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Say what you like but it's followed the script,This war from Trump's womb untimely ripped.Yes, finally analysts hit the nail on head:Strait closed, Tel Aviv bombed, our bases shred,Ship owners coughing up the two-million pass fee,Though like airline luggage, it used to be free.Of course, Trump and his buddies had it all planned:This is one crisis they've got well in hand.,Wasn't it clear as events unfolded?No one walks into such trouble blindfolded.We've had one month of war, of blabbing another,Brash forecasts on the dire fate of the other.Of Trump's assurance only a fool's leery:"It all works in practice, just not in theory,"Which reading between lines is the pitch he's making,So you've gotta admire the op he's baking,As the blockades wear on and shortages don't easeOf gas, of oil, or tanning gel on your squeeze.But this is the plan, and I'm all in with my prez,Since the whole earth dances the jig that he says.So I'm sure that the present guff we now take,Our bases destroyed and Iran on the make,Is all just for show, comeuppance within reach,For my prez has for them a few lessons to teach.Wow, I'd hate to be in Iranian shoes,When Don lowers the boom and tightens the screws,To pass through their strait they'll pay us two mill',We'll rebuild our bases and Iran will foot bill.Talks? For right now the longbeards can nix them,But don't worry about that: Trump will fix them.