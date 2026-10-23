 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 4 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/23/26  

Trump Wanted Bagram to Contain China—Did His Iran War Hand Beijing the Persian Gulf?

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)   1 comment

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
Message Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
Become a Fan
  (6 fans)

The Strategic Irony of American Power
The Strategic Irony of American Power
(Image by Abbas Sadeghian)   Details   DMCA

Trump Wanted Bagram to Contain China—Did His Iran War Hand Beijing the Persian Gulf?

By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

The Strategic Irony of American Power

In September 2025, President Donald Trump demanded the return of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, arguing that the United States had surrendered a strategically important military installation near China. His objective reflected a traditional understanding of great-power competition: establish military positions near a rival, expand surveillance capabilities, and strengthen the geographical reach of American power. Yet the war against Iran in 2026 may have produced precisely the opposite strategic result. While Trump sought to bring American military power closer to China's western approaches, the destruction and disruption of American military infrastructure in the Persian Gulf created opportunities for China to expand its influence in a region long dominated by Washington. For decades, the United States invested enormous resources in establishing military installations, naval facilities, intelligence networks, and security relationships throughout the Persian Gulf. These arrangements formed one of the most important foundations of American geopolitical influence. Yet the Iran war exposed the vulnerability of this system and raised fundamental questions among America's regional allies about the reliability of American protection.

China, meanwhile, already possesses extensive commercial relationships, energy interests, financial resources, technological capabilities, and diplomatic connections throughout the region. Beijing may not need to defeat American forces or replace American military bases to benefit from the resulting changes. It may simply need to continue expanding its influence gradually, through economic cooperation, infrastructure development, diplomatic mediation, and selective security arrangements. The central question is therefore not whether China will immediately replace the United States as the Persian Gulf's principal military power. It is whether Trump's Iran war has accelerated a long-term redistribution of economic, diplomatic, and strategic influence in Beijing's favor. If so, the attempt to strengthen America's position against China through Bagram may become a remarkable example of how military decisions intended to reinforce national power can produce unintended geopolitical consequences.

Bagram: Trump's Attempt to Establish a Strategic Position Near China

Bagram Air Base, approximately 40 miles north of Kabul, was developed during the Soviet period and became the principal center of American military operations in Afghanistan after 2001. Its extensive runways, logistics facilities, intelligence infrastructure, and military accommodations made it one of the most important American installations in Central Asia. Following the American withdrawal in August 2021, the Taliban assumed control of the facility, ending nearly two decades of American military operations there. Trump repeatedly criticized the abandonment of Bagram, arguing that the installation possessed strategic value extending far beyond Afghanistan itself. On September 18, 2025, during his visit to Britain, he publicly demanded its return and emphasized its location in relation to China. Although some of his geographical descriptions were exaggerated, the broader strategic argument reflected Washington's growing concern about Chinese influence in Central and South Asia.

China's western province of Xinjiang connects the country to Central Asia and the transportation corridors linking western China with Pakistan, the Arabian Sea, and international markets. Beijing has invested heavily in expanding these connections through the Belt and Road Initiative, including roads, railways, pipelines, industrial facilities, and commercial infrastructure. These projects serve economic purposes but also contribute to China's strategic access and influence across Eurasia. An American military presence at Bagram could have provided opportunities for intelligence collection, surveillance, logistical operations, and the projection of American influence near these expanding Chinese interests. It was not necessarily a question of preparing to attack China directly. The strategic value lay in maintaining an American presence capable of monitoring developments and influencing the regional balance of power.

However, recovering Bagram would have required overcoming considerable political and military obstacles. Afghanistan remained under Taliban control, and the Taliban rejected the prospect of renewed American occupation. Maintaining a major installation would have required substantial security arrangements, logistical support, air defenses, and potentially thousands of American personnel. The effort would also have risked drawing Washington back into a country from which it had withdrawn after two decades of costly warfare. The deeper contradiction was that Trump was attempting to recover a military foothold in Afghanistan while the United States already possessed an extensive network of military installations in the Persian Gulf. Those installations represented a far more established foundation of American strategic influence than Bagram. The Iran war would soon expose their vulnerability.

The Persian Gulf: The Foundation of American Power in the Middle East

American predominance in the Persian Gulf developed gradually during the second half of the twentieth century. Before the United States assumed its dominant position, Britain exercised extensive maritime and political influence throughout the region. British naval power, commercial relationships, and agreements with local rulers helped secure the maritime routes connecting Europe with India and other parts of Asia. Following the Second World War, Britain's economic difficulties and declining imperial capabilities made its extensive overseas military commitments increasingly difficult to sustain. The British decision to withdraw major forces from positions east of Suez contributed to a transformation of regional security arrangements. The United States gradually assumed a more important role, initially relying upon regional allies, particularly Iran under Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi and Saudi Arabia.

The Iranian Revolution of 1979 fundamentally altered this arrangement. The United States lost its most important regional military partner, while the establishment of the Islamic Republic introduced a government openly hostile to American influence. President Jimmy Carter responded in January 1980 by announcing what became known as the Carter Doctrine, declaring that attempts by outside powers to dominate the Persian Gulf would be resisted by American military force if necessary. The establishment of the United States Central Command in 1983, the expansion of American naval operations, the 1990–1991 Gulf War, and subsequent military deployments consolidated Washington's position. By the beginning of the twenty-first century, the United States possessed an extensive military network throughout the region.

Bahrain hosted the headquarters of the United States Fifth Fleet, responsible for major American naval operations in the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters. Qatar hosted Al Udeid Air Base, an important center for American air operations, logistics, and military command. Kuwait provided facilities for ground forces and logistical support, while Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates hosted American aircraft, air-defense systems, and other military capabilities. American installations in Iraq and Jordan contributed to an interconnected military architecture extending across the broader Middle East. This network provided more than military access. It sustained a political relationship in which Gulf governments relied upon American protection while Washington benefited from strategic influence, arms sales, energy cooperation, and access to critical transportation routes. The arrangement rested upon the assumption that American military superiority could deter major regional threats and protect friendly governments. The Iran war challenged that assumption.

Iran's Asymmetric Warfare and the Vulnerability of American Bases

When the United States and Israel launched their military campaign against Iran on February 28, 2026, the conventional balance of military power overwhelmingly favored the attacking forces. The United States possessed superior aircraft, naval capabilities, satellite intelligence, precision weapons, electronic warfare systems, and integrated command structures. Iran could not realistically match these capabilities through conventional military operations. Instead, Tehran relied upon asymmetric warfare, using missiles, drones, geographical proximity, and attacks against military and economic infrastructure. The underlying principle was straightforward: a militarily weaker country does not need to destroy an adversary's armed forces to impose significant strategic costs. It can instead attack vulnerable components of the adversary's military system and the economic infrastructure supporting its regional alliances.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Well Said 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
Rate It | View Ratings

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D. Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram Page

I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Allies; China New Silk Roads; Economic; Infrastructure; Iran; Iran War; Military; Trump And Iran; Trump China Trade War; Trump Diplomacy; (more...) Trump Policies, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Breakthrough treatment for Hemianopia

Neuropsychology of Ayatollah Rohollah Khomeini

Iranian People's Struggle for Freedom, Part VI: The1953 MI6 - CIA, Coup in Iran

Sword and Seizure:Muhammad's Epilepsy and creation of Islam

The History of the Iranian People's Strugle for Freedom: Part III, The Era of The Benevolent Dictator

Why 27 People a Day Die From Air Pollution in Tehran

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

Become a Fan
(Member since Dec 13, 2006), 6 fans, 178 articles, 168 quicklinks, 1117 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram Page

  New Content
America Can Start a War in the Persian Gulf—But Can It Still Protect Its Allies?

The most disturbing lesson of the Iran war is not that the United States lacks military power. It possesses the most sophisticated military establishment in the world. The problem is that overwhelming military superiority has not translated into dependable security for its Middle Eastern allies. Washington can launch massive military operations against Iran, destroy military targets, and deploy aircraft carriers across the region. Yet it has been unable to prevent Iranian missiles and drones from striking critical infrastructure in countries that have relied upon American protection for decades. This is the fundamental contradiction at the center of the American security system in the Persian Gulf.

The evidence is substantial. An October 15, 2026, Reuters investigation documented at least 135 Iranian missile and drone attacks against 84 critical infrastructure sites across Gulf countries since the beginning of the war. These attacks affected energy installations, transportation facilities, ports, and other economically essential infrastructure. Earlier reporting documented damage to American military installations and raised serious questions about the vulnerability of large, concentrated military bases. The significance is not that American defenses intercepted nothing; they intercepted many threats. The significance is that they could not prevent substantial damage despite the enormous American military presence throughout the region.

Consider the position of Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. These governments have spent decades purchasing American weapons, hosting American military facilities, and integrating their security arrangements with Washington. Their expectation was that American military superiority would provide protection against major regional threats. Instead, they have experienced a war in which American military installations became targets and their own economic infrastructure suffered serious damage. The distinction between possessing military power and providing effective security has become impossible to ignore.

The political implications became even more significant on October 20, when American envoy Tom Barrack acknowledged that Washington's traditional security relationship with the Middle East was changing. Speaking in Doha, he explained that regional governments would have to assume greater responsibility for their own security. He did not announce an American withdrawal, but he made clear that the old arrangement could no longer be understood as an unlimited American commitment. This is a remarkable message to governments whose military establishments and strategic planning have depended upon Washington for generations.

The United States has not become incapable of defending its allies under all circumstances. It continues to possess formidable capabilities, and its military presence remains important. But the Iran war has demonstrated that Washington cannot guarantee comprehensive protection against sustained missile, drone, and infrastructure attacks. More importantly, its political leadership is increasingly unwilling to assume sole responsibility for regional security. These are two different problems: the limits of military protection and the limits of political commitment. Together, they undermine the foundations of the traditional American security arrangement.

The consequences extend beyond Iran. Once Gulf governments recognize that their principal security partner cannot guarantee their protection, they have powerful incentives to diversify their relationships. China already possesses extensive commercial ties, major energy interests, substantial financial resources, and diplomatic access to both Iran and the Arab monarchies. Beijing does not need to offer an immediate replacement for the American military system. It can gradually increase its influence through reconstruction, infrastructure investment, technology, energy contracts, and diplomatic cooperation.

The historical irony is extraordinary. Trump wanted to recover Bagram Air Base because he believed America needed a stronger military position near China. Yet his war against Iran has exposed the vulnerability of America's existing strategic position in the Persian Gulf. Washington sought to extend its influence toward China's neighborhood while creating conditions that could encourage its own regional partners to move closer to Beijing.

The ultimate question for the Gulf monarchies is no longer simply how many American aircraft, warships, or missile-defense systems are stationed in their countries. It is whether those deployments can deliver the security their governments require and whether Washington will remain committed when the next crisis arrives. If the answer becomes increasingly uncertain, the region's political calculations will change accordingly. America may remain the strongest military power in the Persian Gulf while gradually losing the exclusive strategic influence that its military presence was supposed to preserve.

That is the larger geopolitical consequence of the Iran war, and it may prove more enduring than any battlefield victory.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 23, 2026 at 3:39:07 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend