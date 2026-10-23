

The Strategic Irony of American Power

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Trump Wanted Bagram to Contain China—Did His Iran War Hand Beijing the Persian Gulf?

By Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.

The Strategic Irony of American Power

In September 2025, President Donald Trump demanded the return of Bagram Air Base in Afghanistan, arguing that the United States had surrendered a strategically important military installation near China. His objective reflected a traditional understanding of great-power competition: establish military positions near a rival, expand surveillance capabilities, and strengthen the geographical reach of American power. Yet the war against Iran in 2026 may have produced precisely the opposite strategic result. While Trump sought to bring American military power closer to China's western approaches, the destruction and disruption of American military infrastructure in the Persian Gulf created opportunities for China to expand its influence in a region long dominated by Washington. For decades, the United States invested enormous resources in establishing military installations, naval facilities, intelligence networks, and security relationships throughout the Persian Gulf. These arrangements formed one of the most important foundations of American geopolitical influence. Yet the Iran war exposed the vulnerability of this system and raised fundamental questions among America's regional allies about the reliability of American protection.

China, meanwhile, already possesses extensive commercial relationships, energy interests, financial resources, technological capabilities, and diplomatic connections throughout the region. Beijing may not need to defeat American forces or replace American military bases to benefit from the resulting changes. It may simply need to continue expanding its influence gradually, through economic cooperation, infrastructure development, diplomatic mediation, and selective security arrangements. The central question is therefore not whether China will immediately replace the United States as the Persian Gulf's principal military power. It is whether Trump's Iran war has accelerated a long-term redistribution of economic, diplomatic, and strategic influence in Beijing's favor. If so, the attempt to strengthen America's position against China through Bagram may become a remarkable example of how military decisions intended to reinforce national power can produce unintended geopolitical consequences.

Bagram: Trump's Attempt to Establish a Strategic Position Near China

Bagram Air Base, approximately 40 miles north of Kabul, was developed during the Soviet period and became the principal center of American military operations in Afghanistan after 2001. Its extensive runways, logistics facilities, intelligence infrastructure, and military accommodations made it one of the most important American installations in Central Asia. Following the American withdrawal in August 2021, the Taliban assumed control of the facility, ending nearly two decades of American military operations there. Trump repeatedly criticized the abandonment of Bagram, arguing that the installation possessed strategic value extending far beyond Afghanistan itself. On September 18, 2025, during his visit to Britain, he publicly demanded its return and emphasized its location in relation to China. Although some of his geographical descriptions were exaggerated, the broader strategic argument reflected Washington's growing concern about Chinese influence in Central and South Asia.

China's western province of Xinjiang connects the country to Central Asia and the transportation corridors linking western China with Pakistan, the Arabian Sea, and international markets. Beijing has invested heavily in expanding these connections through the Belt and Road Initiative, including roads, railways, pipelines, industrial facilities, and commercial infrastructure. These projects serve economic purposes but also contribute to China's strategic access and influence across Eurasia. An American military presence at Bagram could have provided opportunities for intelligence collection, surveillance, logistical operations, and the projection of American influence near these expanding Chinese interests. It was not necessarily a question of preparing to attack China directly. The strategic value lay in maintaining an American presence capable of monitoring developments and influencing the regional balance of power.

However, recovering Bagram would have required overcoming considerable political and military obstacles. Afghanistan remained under Taliban control, and the Taliban rejected the prospect of renewed American occupation. Maintaining a major installation would have required substantial security arrangements, logistical support, air defenses, and potentially thousands of American personnel. The effort would also have risked drawing Washington back into a country from which it had withdrawn after two decades of costly warfare. The deeper contradiction was that Trump was attempting to recover a military foothold in Afghanistan while the United States already possessed an extensive network of military installations in the Persian Gulf. Those installations represented a far more established foundation of American strategic influence than Bagram. The Iran war would soon expose their vulnerability.

The Persian Gulf: The Foundation of American Power in the Middle East

American predominance in the Persian Gulf developed gradually during the second half of the twentieth century. Before the United States assumed its dominant position, Britain exercised extensive maritime and political influence throughout the region. British naval power, commercial relationships, and agreements with local rulers helped secure the maritime routes connecting Europe with India and other parts of Asia. Following the Second World War, Britain's economic difficulties and declining imperial capabilities made its extensive overseas military commitments increasingly difficult to sustain. The British decision to withdraw major forces from positions east of Suez contributed to a transformation of regional security arrangements. The United States gradually assumed a more important role, initially relying upon regional allies, particularly Iran under Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi and Saudi Arabia.

The Iranian Revolution of 1979 fundamentally altered this arrangement. The United States lost its most important regional military partner, while the establishment of the Islamic Republic introduced a government openly hostile to American influence. President Jimmy Carter responded in January 1980 by announcing what became known as the Carter Doctrine, declaring that attempts by outside powers to dominate the Persian Gulf would be resisted by American military force if necessary. The establishment of the United States Central Command in 1983, the expansion of American naval operations, the 1990–1991 Gulf War, and subsequent military deployments consolidated Washington's position. By the beginning of the twenty-first century, the United States possessed an extensive military network throughout the region.

Bahrain hosted the headquarters of the United States Fifth Fleet, responsible for major American naval operations in the Persian Gulf and surrounding waters. Qatar hosted Al Udeid Air Base, an important center for American air operations, logistics, and military command. Kuwait provided facilities for ground forces and logistical support, while Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates hosted American aircraft, air-defense systems, and other military capabilities. American installations in Iraq and Jordan contributed to an interconnected military architecture extending across the broader Middle East. This network provided more than military access. It sustained a political relationship in which Gulf governments relied upon American protection while Washington benefited from strategic influence, arms sales, energy cooperation, and access to critical transportation routes. The arrangement rested upon the assumption that American military superiority could deter major regional threats and protect friendly governments. The Iran war challenged that assumption.

Iran's Asymmetric Warfare and the Vulnerability of American Bases

When the United States and Israel launched their military campaign against Iran on February 28, 2026, the conventional balance of military power overwhelmingly favored the attacking forces. The United States possessed superior aircraft, naval capabilities, satellite intelligence, precision weapons, electronic warfare systems, and integrated command structures. Iran could not realistically match these capabilities through conventional military operations. Instead, Tehran relied upon asymmetric warfare, using missiles, drones, geographical proximity, and attacks against military and economic infrastructure. The underlying principle was straightforward: a militarily weaker country does not need to destroy an adversary's armed forces to impose significant strategic costs. It can instead attack vulnerable components of the adversary's military system and the economic infrastructure supporting its regional alliances.

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