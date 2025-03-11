 
Login/Register Login | Register
447 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/11/25

Trump Speaks to Congress and Bullies Democrats

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Arshad M Khan
Message Arshad M Khan

This year's presidential State of the Union address given to Congress reminded some of a kindergarten class in so many ways.

Earlier Zelenskyy had a public spat with Trump, voices raised to the astonishment of the international press covering the event. He then walked away from the White House and left for Europe. He was seen with Sir Keir Starmer the British Prime Minister at Downing Street.

Perhaps it was his advice that he sat down and wrote a conciliatory letter to Donald Trump with an apology. At the State of the Union address, Trump took great pleasure in brandishing the document now encased in a leather folder, for the benefit of his audience and particularly the TV cameras. It seemed to say: Look he has sent me an apology, I am top dog.

Or is it a kindergarten class after all and the class bully is twisting a smaller child's arm until he yells submission? That alone is not enough for the bully for he then turns to a girl sitting quietly and calls her Pocahontas just because she is proud of having some Native American blood. Pocahontas was an Indian princess who helped bring peace in the very early 17th century.

In fact, it was after Trump's goading at rallies and his constant challenges that Warren took a DNA test which proved her claim. Trump's challenge also included the words "I'll give you a million dollars to your favourite charity, paid for by Trump, if you take the test and it shows you're an Indian!" He then claimed that he had never made a wager. It is not in Warren's nature to make fun of a welcher.

A particularly shabby trick was to portray five families who had suffered due to the loss of a loved one -- a victim of a crime by an illegal alien. Our hearts go out to these families. That was Trump's intent and also the obverse, namely, to despise the illegal alien.

The facts are thousands of undocumented people work very hard at work that is done largely by the undocumented. Think of the women cleaning hotel rooms, landscapers, people in kitchens, slaughter houses (where illegals dare not complain of dangerous working conditions at the poorly organised ones). The economy needs these people and curtailing them is bound to put pressure on wages.

Then there is the inflationary 28 percent tariff which if reciprocated could lead to a trade war. And inflation means the Fed would react to counter it -- a trail that could trigger a recession for an economy in the late stage of a business cycle.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Arshad M Khan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Trump Attacks Elizabeth Warren; Trump Attacks Joe Biden; Trump Bully In Chief, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

a Chilling Documentary, the UN Discusses the Rohingya and an International Judges Tribunal Declares Genocide

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Trump Tweets Scorn As Weather Disasters Sweep World

Is the U.S. Losing Its Clout?

Oh Say Can We Really See ...

Unusual Independence Day Military Display -- An Iran Bluff or Could It Signal a War?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend