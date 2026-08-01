 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/1/26  

Trump Sacrifices American Soldiers for Israel in Religious War Against Iran

By   1 comment

Bob Johnson
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Bob Johnson

One of the vitally important and beautiful qualities and principles of Deism is that it fully embraces a key teaching of the Western philosophes, which is to see things as they really are and not merely as they are presented or appear to be. This quality and principle is dependent upon our innate God-given reason.

For over 30 years, Israeli PM Netanyahu has been trying to get the US to start a war against Iran, an enemy of the Jewish state. For over 30 years he failed, until February of 2026. On the morning of February 11, 2026, he had a meeting with Donald Trump and some of Trump's cabinet members in the White House Situation Room. Netanyahu presented a plan for the US and Israel to start the Iran War with coordinated airstrikes on Iran. On February 28th Netanyahu's long-awaited dream came true with the start of the Iran War. (Many people wonder why Trump was the only US president who bought into Netanyahu's warmongering scheme. It is very possible that the reason is that Netanyahu had Jeffrey Epstein-related dirt and evidence against Trump, since Epstein reportedly had ties to Israel and Israeli officials.)

One of the lies Netanyahu repeatedly used for the decades he was pushing for an American war against Iran was that Iran was very close and on the verge of having nuclear weapons. When the Iran War was first started, Trump and his administration were unclear regarding what they could claim to be the reasons for the war. For example, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at first claimed it was because Israel was going to attack Iran and when that happened Iran would attack US troops in the Middle East, so the US attacked Iran with the Jewish state to degrade Iran's ability to attack US troops in the region. This shows Israel calls the shots on US foreign policy in the Middle East, for if Israel wasn't controlling things, the US would have just told Israel not to attack Iran and that if they did attack, they would lose the $3.3 BILLION in military aid they receive every year from US politicians from both parties who take it from the American taxpayers. Now, after having time to get their story straight, Trump and his sycophants are all using Netanyahu's lie, that the Iran War is to prevent Iran from having nuclear weapons. At the time Netanyahu and Trump started the Iran War, Iran was NOT an imminent threat to the USA. If Trump was sincere about putting America first, he never would have started the Iran War, and he would end all support for Israel.

It's important to keep in mind that Israel, as a Jewish state, is based on the ungodly and irrational Hebrew Bible, what Christians have renamed the Old Testament. The Hebrew Bible, which does not have God as its author, its authors are ancient Jewish clergymen, claims God is a "man of war" (Exodus 15:3), that God chose the Jews "above all people that are upon the face of the earth" (Deuteronomy 7:6) and that God gave the Jews a gift of real estate that stretches from the Nile to the Euphrates River (Genesis 15:18). (The Hebrew Bible promotes Jewish supremacy and the Jewish state of Israel over all other nations. The warmongering neoconservative movement is grounded in the Hebrew Bible.)

The land described in Genesis 15:18 is known as Greater Israel. Based on the actions of Israeli officials since 1948, expanding Israel to the bloated size described in the Hebrew Bible seems to be their goal. This is seen in the Israel of today not having official or permanent borders and its steady theft of land from Palestinians to the extent that there is currently 30-35% more land under Israeli occupation than there was in 1949.

In order to expand into a Bible-based Greater Israel, the Jewish state needs to eliminate obstacles in the Middle East. Iraq, Iran and Syria were obstacles. Israel had the US politicians from both parties who are deeply in the pockets of the Israel lobby start the Iraq War to eliminate the Iraq obstacle. Retired Israeli General Avraham Rotem shed light on this when he said,

"A (US) war with Iraq serves Israel's strategic interests because it wants Saddam gone. Someone says, 'You sit back, we'll take care of it'--what's better than that?" St. Petersburg Times, March 15. 2003, p 5A

A similar attitude is seen in a statement by the current Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in relation to the Iran War. Smotrich, who is an Orthodox Jew and an Israeli settler/squatter in the Palestinian West Bank, said regarding the current escalation of the Iran War,

"Israel has no interest in joining the campaign - the current situation is the best for us.

"[We] must remember that the ultimate goal of Israel, and not necessarily the United States, is to undermine and weaken the regime in Iran - to the point of overthrowing it."

Wednesday, Donald "Bone Spurs" Trump had the gall to attend the arrival at Dover Air Force Base of the four bodies of four American soldiers who were killed due to the unnecessary Iran War Trump started with and for his partner in crime, Netanyahu. With Trump ordering more consistent bombings of Iran, it looks like he may be trying to prepare the way to send in ground troops, which would result in many more dead and wounded, both physically and mentally, of young Americans. Currently it's estimated the war has caused the deaths of 18 American service members, the wounding of over 100, and an estimated 1,700 Iranian civilians killed.

This past March in Washington, DC, a US Marine veteran and senior firefighter from Raleigh, North Carolina was arrested for disrupting a meeting in a Senate office building. He was shouting,

"America does not want to send its sons and daughters to war for Israel!"

He was right.
Rate It | View Ratings

Bob Johnson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Johnson is a paralegal and a freelance writer in Florida. He was raised Roman Catholic, but after reading Thomas Paine's The Age of Reason, he became a Deist. In 1993 he founded the World Union of Deists and in 1996 he launched the first web (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): American Foreign Policy; Soldiers; Soldiers Killed; Trump And Iran; Trump As The Messiah; Trump Bible; Trump Broken Promises; Trump Cabinet; Trump Dangerous; Trump Draft Dodger; (more...) Trump Evangelicals; Trump Foreign Policy; Trump Hypocrisy; Trump Idiot-in-chief; Trump Middle East Peace; Trump Non-stop; Trump Religion; Trump Warmonger, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Michele Bachmann Exposes the Deadly Superstitions of the Religious Right

Join the US Military and Die For Israel

The Root Cause of Israel's Slaughter of Palestinians in Gaza

Ronald Reagan: The Father of the Debtor Nation

Religious Right Attacks Elizabeth Edwards' Deism

Should Religions be Held Accountable for Their Promises?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Bob Johnson

Become a Fan
(Member since Jan 15, 2010), 11 fans, 204 articles, 485 comments, 6 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Trump's willingness to make his America First slogan empty and meaningless by sending young Americans off to war to benefit the foreign religious/Jewish state of Israel is an attack on his MAGA followers.

Let's Make God-given Reason Prevail! Bob Johnson
www.deism.com

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 1, 2026 at 8:54:57 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend