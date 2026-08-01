Trump Sacrifices American Soldiers for Israel in Religious War Against Iran

One of the vitally important and beautiful qualities and principles of Deism is that it fully embraces a key teaching of the Western philosophes, which is to see things as they really are and not merely as they are presented or appear to be. This quality and principle is dependent upon our innate God-given reason.

For over 30 years, Israeli PM Netanyahu has been trying to get the US to start a war against Iran, an enemy of the Jewish state. For over 30 years he failed, until February of 2026. On the morning of February 11, 2026, he had a meeting with Donald Trump and some of Trump's cabinet members in the White House Situation Room. Netanyahu presented a plan for the US and Israel to start the Iran War with coordinated airstrikes on Iran. On February 28th Netanyahu's long-awaited dream came true with the start of the Iran War. (Many people wonder why Trump was the only US president who bought into Netanyahu's warmongering scheme. It is very possible that the reason is that Netanyahu had Jeffrey Epstein-related dirt and evidence against Trump, since Epstein reportedly had ties to Israel and Israeli officials.)

One of the lies Netanyahu repeatedly used for the decades he was pushing for an American war against Iran was that Iran was very close and on the verge of having nuclear weapons. When the Iran War was first started, Trump and his administration were unclear regarding what they could claim to be the reasons for the war. For example, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at first claimed it was because Israel was going to attack Iran and when that happened Iran would attack US troops in the Middle East, so the US attacked Iran with the Jewish state to degrade Iran's ability to attack US troops in the region. This shows Israel calls the shots on US foreign policy in the Middle East, for if Israel wasn't controlling things, the US would have just told Israel not to attack Iran and that if they did attack, they would lose the $3.3 BILLION in military aid they receive every year from US politicians from both parties who take it from the American taxpayers. Now, after having time to get their story straight, Trump and his sycophants are all using Netanyahu's lie, that the Iran War is to prevent Iran from having nuclear weapons. At the time Netanyahu and Trump started the Iran War, Iran was NOT an imminent threat to the USA. If Trump was sincere about putting America first, he never would have started the Iran War, and he would end all support for Israel.

It's important to keep in mind that Israel, as a Jewish state, is based on the ungodly and irrational Hebrew Bible, what Christians have renamed the Old Testament. The Hebrew Bible, which does not have God as its author, its authors are ancient Jewish clergymen, claims God is a "man of war" (Exodus 15:3), that God chose the Jews "above all people that are upon the face of the earth" (Deuteronomy 7:6) and that God gave the Jews a gift of real estate that stretches from the Nile to the Euphrates River (Genesis 15:18). (The Hebrew Bible promotes Jewish supremacy and the Jewish state of Israel over all other nations. The warmongering neoconservative movement is grounded in the Hebrew Bible.)

The land described in Genesis 15:18 is known as Greater Israel. Based on the actions of Israeli officials since 1948, expanding Israel to the bloated size described in the Hebrew Bible seems to be their goal. This is seen in the Israel of today not having official or permanent borders and its steady theft of land from Palestinians to the extent that there is currently 30-35% more land under Israeli occupation than there was in 1949.

In order to expand into a Bible-based Greater Israel, the Jewish state needs to eliminate obstacles in the Middle East. Iraq, Iran and Syria were obstacles. Israel had the US politicians from both parties who are deeply in the pockets of the Israel lobby start the Iraq War to eliminate the Iraq obstacle. Retired Israeli General Avraham Rotem shed light on this when he said,

"A (US) war with Iraq serves Israel's strategic interests because it wants Saddam gone. Someone says, 'You sit back, we'll take care of it'--what's better than that?" St. Petersburg Times, March 15. 2003, p 5A

A similar attitude is seen in a statement by the current Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich in relation to the Iran War. Smotrich, who is an Orthodox Jew and an Israeli settler/squatter in the Palestinian West Bank, said regarding the current escalation of the Iran War,

"Israel has no interest in joining the campaign - the current situation is the best for us.

"[We] must remember that the ultimate goal of Israel, and not necessarily the United States, is to undermine and weaken the regime in Iran - to the point of overthrowing it."

Wednesday, Donald "Bone Spurs" Trump had the gall to attend the arrival at Dover Air Force Base of the four bodies of four American soldiers who were killed due to the unnecessary Iran War Trump started with and for his partner in crime, Netanyahu. With Trump ordering more consistent bombings of Iran, it looks like he may be trying to prepare the way to send in ground troops, which would result in many more dead and wounded, both physically and mentally, of young Americans. Currently it's estimated the war has caused the deaths of 18 American service members, the wounding of over 100, and an estimated 1,700 Iranian civilians killed.

This past March in Washington, DC, a US Marine veteran and senior firefighter from Raleigh, North Carolina was arrested for disrupting a meeting in a Senate office building. He was shouting,

"America does not want to send its sons and daughters to war for Israel!"

He was right.