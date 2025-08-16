 
Most Popular Choices
Trump Replaces Manager of Jobs Data Massage Parlor

(Page 1 of 2 pages)

Thomas Knapp
Jobs and quits rate.webp.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org), Author: Author Not Given)   Details   Source   DMCA

"I have directed my Team to fire this Biden Political Appointee, IMMEDIATELY," US Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social on August 1, regarding Bureau of Labor Statistics commissioner Erika McEntarfer. "She will be replaced with someone much more competent and qualified. Important numbers like this must be fair and accurate, they cant be manipulated for political purposes."

On August 11, Trump announced his nominee to replace McEntarfer: E.J. Antoni, chief economist and Richard Aster fellow at The Heritage Foundation's Grover M. Hermann Center for the Federal Budget.

Is Antoni "much more competent and qualified" than McEntarfer?

They both studied for, and received, doctorates in economics -- she from Virginia Tech in 2002, he from Northern Illinois University in 2020.

They've both worked in the field, she for 23 years in various data-centric government roles, he for five years at ideological "think tanks."

On those metrics, it might make sense to conclude that no, Antoni is not "much more competent and qualified."

Those, however, are not the relevant metrics.

"There are three kinds of lies," Mark Twain wrote in 1907, echoing several prior formulations and (apparently incorrectly) crediting Benjamin Disraeli as the quote's originator: "Lies, damned lies, and statistics."

I'm far from the first commentator to modify that final bit to "government statistics."

The job of the commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics is to make the current administration look good, even if that requires putting lipstick on a pig.

That's why, at the end of his or her four-year term, a commissioner appointed by a Republican president can expect to be replaced if a Democrat is in office and vice versa.

McEntarfer replaced William W. Beach, appointed by President Trump, when his term expired and -- mirabile dictu! -- America's employment reports started looking better for Joe Biden.

Previous presidents who inherited BLS commissioners from presidents of another party -- including Donald Trump in his first term -- quietly groused about bad jobs numbers and waited for those commissioners' terms to expire.

This time, Trump decided against waiting McEntarfer out and fired her to get the books cooked in the direction he prefers instead of cooked to make him look bad.

What's the true situation? Who knows? Government manipulation of data starts with deciding what information to gather, how to gather it, and who to gather it from. Then that information gets massaged to tell the story that the masseuse or masseur wants you to hear.

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.


Related Topic(s): Jobs; Us Bureau Of Labor Statistics, Add Tags

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
