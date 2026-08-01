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OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 8/1/26  

Trump Profits From The Liquidation of the American Working Class

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Michael Chavers
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Quiet No More
Quiet No More
(Image by Michael Lee Chavers)   Details   DMCA

Look, I just came from the gas station, and seeing it back up to four bucks a gallon makes my blood boil. We are out here busting our asses, counting every dime at Publix, while the guys at the top treat this country like their personal piggy bank.

It hits different for me right now. My son is in the Army, and he just got shipped off to the Middle East for some unnecessary war Trump started with absolutely no exit plan. My boy is putting his life on the line, and for what? So Trump can slap crazy tariffs on everything that do nothing but drive up inflation, jack up prices on the tools and goods we need to survive, and make American workers bleed?

Meanwhile, him and his billionaire buddies are just getting richer off our backs.

This isn't even about politics anymore; it's about us getting absolutely gutted. Word is Trump made over a billion dollars this past year alone. While we're drowning in bills, his own administration blocked the IRS from even auditing his businesses. They're handing out massive, no-bid government contracts to his cronies, and he's reportedly pulling in personal finder's fees on top of it.

Worse yet, reports show he's literally running a pardon market-- selling get-out-of-jail-free cards for a million bucks a pop to the Epstein class, billionaire tax evaders, and fraudsters. They swipe a card, walk away clean, and we get stuck with the bill for the justice that was never served.

They are stripping this country for parts and shipping our kids overseas to cover the mess. Congress could pull the emergency brake tomorrow, but Mike Johnson and his crew are just sitting on their hands acting like the getaway drivers.

Trump is looking out for number one, and he's winning at our expense. We can't just sit here, get exhausted, and let them quiet us down. Talk about this at work, at the pump, and with your families. Call your reps and tell them we see exactly what's happening. They work for us, not the guys cashing federal checks. Don't let them tire you out-- this is our country, not their liquidation sale, and it's time we start acting like it.

If you can donate &,$upport OEN. If you'd like more of my analysis, you can find my ongoing work at OEN and on Substack: stack.com/@https://substack.com/@thechaversperspective
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Concerend citizen. Dosen't take dismembering the constitution lightly.

Related Topic(s): Corruption; Culture Of Corruption; Government Corruption; Judiciary Corruption-Crime; Military Conractor Corruption, Add Tags

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