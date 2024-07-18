 
Login/Register Login | Register
301 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 2 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Trump Lucky to Survive Shooting -- Can Anything Be Done?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Arshad M Khan
Message Arshad M Khan

What happened at the Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, has shocked and appalled although even a cursory look at the rhetoric preceding it should have signaled danger. Among other assertions by senior Democrats, he was accused of being a fascist who would destroy American democracy.

That kind of accusation might be taken literally by a 20-year-old who would not remember the Trump administration prior to Biden with an adult perspective. It is speculation but with the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks, shot dead by the secret service one will never ascertain his mindset. An irony of sorts is the fact that this presidential election would have been the first for which he was eligible to vote.

He worked at an old folks nursing home and was described by a colleague as "the sweetest guy" and particularly caring. His classmates at school, where he was bullied, just could not believe he would do something like that -- too timid to do anything bold they said. His parents were social workers.

So the incident is a tragedy -- a tragedy for the Pittsburgh suburb of Bethel Park where Crooks lived; a tragedy for Butler where the rally was being held; a tragedy for the Crooks family who have seen their sweet, quiet, helpful, shy son turned into a would-be assassin and killer.

What went wrong? Unfortunately the real answer will be buried with Thomas Crooks. And in the U.S. where mass killings are more common than one would realize, it will happen again. Last year (2023) there were 656 mass shootings.

What can candidates do to prevent a virulent political climate? In the first place direct personal attacks by candidates leave little space for, say, laying the blame on an all-too-eager staffer. Mudslinging might be part of the political game but is unseemly in a potential president.

There are also ads, placed not just directly by candidates themselves but by supporters, by groups and organizations that favor one or other of the candidates and so on.

There may be four months to go until the big day, but the party conventions are upon us:

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Arshad M Khan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Shooting; Trump; Trump Anger; Trump Rally, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

a Chilling Documentary, the UN Discusses the Rohingya and an International Judges Tribunal Declares Genocide

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Trump Tweets Scorn As Weather Disasters Sweep World

Is the U.S. Losing Its Clout?

Oh Say Can We Really See ...

Unusual Independence Day Military Display -- An Iran Bluff or Could It Signal a War?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend