Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News    H1'ed 1/26/25

Trump Lost. Vote Suppression Won.

Trump Lost. Vote Suppression Won.

Here are the numbers...

" by Greg Palast

" Originally for the Hartmann Report

" January 24, 2025

Trump lost. That is, if all legal voters were allowed to vote, if all legal ballots were counted, Trump would have lost the states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia. Vice-President Kamala Harris would have won the Presidency with 286 electoral votes.

States with election restrictions
States with election restrictions
(Image by Greg Palast)   Details   DMCA

And, if not for the mass purge of voters of color, if not for the mass disqualification of provisional and mail-in ballots, if not for the new mass "vigilante" challenges in swing states, Harris would have gained at least another 3,565,000 votes, topping Trump's official popular vote tally by 1.2 million.

Stay with me and I'll give you the means, methods and, most important, the key calculations.

But if you're expecting a sexy story about Elon Musk messing with vote-counting software from outer space, sorry, you won't get that here.

As in Bush v. Gore in 2000, and in too many other miscarriages of Democracy, this election was determined by good old "vote suppression," the polite term we use for shafting people of color out of their ballot. We used to call it Jim Crow.

Here are key numbers:

" 4,776,706 voters were wrongly purged from voter rolls according to US Elections Assistance Commission data.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7  |  8

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
