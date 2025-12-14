

Trump: US land action in Venezuela will start 'very soon' President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that the United States is preparing to take new action against alleged drug ...

US President Donald Trump announcing land strikes on Venezuelan drug operations could begin "pretty soon"

Earlier this week the US seized an oil tanker off the coast of Venezuela that was bound for Cuba.

According to US Attorney General Pam Bondi the tanker was a sanctioned ship and seized "due to its involvement in an illicit oil shipping network supporting foreign terrorist organizations." [1]

"The US sanctioned 'The Skipper' oil tanker in 2022 for allegedly smuggling oil to support Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah".

Venezuelan President Nicolas Madoro believes US President Trump wants to overthrow him and start "a crazy war" against his country and steal its resources. Venezuela contains the world's largest proven oil reserves.

Meanwhile Trump has sent a US naval armada including the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier and support ships with some 15,000 military personnel on board.

Since September some 20 alleged drug boats operating in international waters in the Caribbean Sea have been attacked by US naval personnel killing scores of alleged drug traffickers.

On Friday Trump said land strikes aimed at alleged Venezuelan drug operations could begin "pretty soon".

Madoro has vehemently denied he and his country are engaged in drug trafficking as alleged by Trump.

Interestingly Russia has strong ties with Venezuela and has publicly backed Madoro with Russian President Vladimir Putin "expressing solidarity with the people of Venezuela and affirmed his support for the Madoro government's resolve to defend national interests and sovereignty against foreign pressure." [2]

"The two leaders also reaffirmed their commitment to a strategic partnership treaty signed in May".

