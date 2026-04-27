Trump, Jesus, Pope Leo, and an Arch



Donald Trump - King of the GOP Jungle

(Image by DonkeyHotey from flickr) Details DMCA



He has torn down the East Wing of the White House, and in its place, he plans to erect a 400-million-dollar ballroom. This ballroom threatens to dwarf the White House in size. Inside the White House, is more of the flashy gold. Statuses, picture frames, chairs, toilets.





He's like a little child with a crayon, a golden-colored one, writing his name over and over again on construction paper. Only this big child uses our taxes to have his name placed on everything. In gold! His name is on the Kennedy Center, above the name of John F. Kennedy. He's planning a monument, an arch, with a golden eagle, and this structure will stand across the Arlington memorial Bridge.





Europe and other sane members of NATO refuse to enable Trump who has been enabling Netanyahu, both using their heads-of-state status to avoid imprisonment, to murder people in Iran and Lebanon.





This is a man who claims the government can't afford to pay for Medicaid and childcare and operate a war in Iran and begin one against Cuba and any other country he sees fit to use the weapons produced by his wealthy friends. How can he reduce Iran to rumble as Israel has done in Gaza?





He has depicted himself seated, dressed in the white garb of a pope. This image was sent out just after the death of Pope Francis, as a hint to the Vatican that he would like to be the next pope. Last weekend, this man, accused of sexual misconduct with multiple women, depicts himself as Jesus! Trump wants his name on everything, but he doesn't want anyone to see those remaining Epstein files where his name is mentioned more than Jesus' in the Bible!





Pope Leo XIV continues to speak back to Trump who believes the pontiff to be "'weak on crime.'" well, the Pope has spoken out against a war, which unleashes "'inhuman violence'" against civilians, and continues to impoverish, leaving homeless innocent adults and children. The first attack in Trump's war on Iran was to bomb a girls' school, killing over 150 children. I think Jesus was big on children! Big on finding ways to love your neighbors and not hate them for their race or religious difference. But Trump has been reading his Bible upside down. So, for him, Iran needs its civilization, an ancient one, wiped off the face of the Earth!





You have blood on your hands, the Pope responded. When the secretary of "war" is openly praying for Jesus to slaughter the external enemies of the US, the Pope condemned him and said that God doesn't listen to his [Hegseth's] prayers.





I'm a recovering Catholic, baptized and schooled in Catholicism. I like this Pope Leo, from my hometown, Chicago. I like that he speaks openly about wealth, material things, as if amassing money and things is the measure of anyone's worth. That wasn't Jesus' understanding of life and the role of humanity toward its species and the planet. I don't recall the M16-toting Jesus. I wasn't taught that he sat in US fighter planes on the right side of pilots, directing where to drop bombs.





I don't recall such a vicious, mean-spirited Jesus. In fact, just the opposite. We speak of love, not indifference of hate because of this non-white man, who, nonetheless, embraced all of humanity, all of life!





The world now knows, as does many in MAGA, that this man is demonic. Yet, what are we doing? Why is Trump still in office? Unlike Pope Leo, too many Americans, not just Republicans, still fear this man. Who is he and his wealthy friends that we should be so fearful of?





On Monday morning, April 13, Trump was asked about his AI-generated image of himself as Jesus. Is it Jesus? Or a doctor? He sees himself as a "doctor." According to the New York Times, Trump called the backlash as product of "fake" news. "'I was like the doctor, you know, as a little fun playing the doctor and making people better. So that's what it was viewed as. That's what most people thought.'"

He didn't depict himself as "doctor." When has he made people "feel better," unless we are talking about his friends again or his son-in-law, in charge of everything or his sons? The war profiteers feel better, I'm sure. They have Trump.





What do we have? Because the American people, the whole sane world, isn't feeling better.





As the NYT reports, even some of those "powerful constituents that helped elect him to a second term," are becoming vocal critics, along with the Pope. Trump's focus is on threatening the Pope and the Vatican. In his mind, Trump is the most powerful man in the world. He can do anything! And so he informs Pope Leo that if not for him, Donald J. Trump, the Pope wouldn't be Pope!





Vance follows up, suggesting that the Pope return to pope-like duties. Church-related-issues. Leave politics and "theology" to, I don't know, someone not a Pope? Theology is the Pope's thing. He ought to know theology. And he has the mandate to speak the powerful the behavior they engage in that makes the world's poor, poor! Like war! That's his thing! He speaks for the poor and speaks to the necessity for empathy and love-- Vance-- a recent convert to the Catholic Church.





In the depiction of Trump as Jesus, there isn't a Palestinian Jew. All in the image are white, as if Jesus only ministered to whites, then. I guess that would have been the Romans! And now, still the same. Two white soldiers in camouflage caps, a white woman nurse, another praying. Trump appears to be floating above a prone white man. Trump is dressed in white and red robes; his right hand is above the forehead of the man he's healing. His left hand is aglow.





There's an American flag. Only Americans matter! Eagles. And three action figures, looking severely menacing.





And if this isn't enough to sicken Americans, religious or non-religious, there's the arch. At 250-feet high, this monstrosity will float over the Arlington Memorial Bridge. It will dwarf the Lincoln Memorial!





When I went to Washington D. C. the first time, I visited the Lincoln Memorial because, as an older Black woman, I could recall the photos of the thousands who lined up to hear Mahalia Jackson sing and Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. deliver the "bad check" speech, known as the "I have a Dream" speech. I next visited the Vietnam Memorial. Had I been a male in 1972, I'm sure my number would have come up.





"One Nation under God" is written above the monument. Topping it is a winged Lady Liberty, gold, of course, with gold eagles.





How long will we tolerate this insanity? In all fairness, something is wrong with this man. He needs help.





In the 1977, film, Kingdom of the Spiders, William Shatner and his female co-star, along with a whole town of citizens, have been battling tarantulas. Giant tarantulas. Home by home and at every public establishment, these hairy creatures have been doing their thing, that is, weaving their giant webs around sites and consuming the life wherein. Shatner has been frantically working to halt this unusual crisis.





This is no way to live, with the corpses of these huge bugs, livestock, birds, pets, and human beings. How long can they last as human beings without the bare necessities?





So, the two step out, only to discover the whole town is engulfed in a web created by these creatures.

It's too late!

We needed Trump to see the worse of humanity. Now, let's get this man help and recover from this nightmare.











