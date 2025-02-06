 
Login/Register Login | Register
481 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Trump Import Tariffs causing Chaos

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments

Arshad M Khan
Message Arshad M Khan

It is far from usual to question the sanity of a US president but that is what is being done after the 25 percent tariffs he imposed on Canada, a longtime and close ally. He did the same to Mexico, the other neighbor, although these have been delayed a month.

Canada has already announced equivalent retaliatory tariffs on US goods commencing Feb. 4th. So something costing $4 will now be $5 for buyers. To what end is the important question to which Trump has yet to provide an answer. Is it all a whim he dreamed up to supplement the chaos in the defense department where all the people working there have been shut out of their computers.

As for the trade war, The Wall Street Journal in an op-ed on Saturday (Feb.1) titled "The Dumbest Trade War in History" slammed the president saying his justification made no sense and warned of disastrous consequences -- higher prices and loss of jobs are the easiest logical ones. Tighten your seat belts folks, we are in for a rough ride.

According to Trump, he is hitting Mexico for the illegal migration, the flow of drugs, and the trade deficit. But the illegal immigration is not mostly of Mexican origin but from Central & parts of South America (Venezuela, for example) and caused also by US support of dictatorships that crack down on opposition to the extent that many are afraid of losing their lives.

The worst part of the tariffs is the effect on business. The three countries (US and neighbors) are an interconnected economy with supply chains relying on tariff free movement of goods within. When will the backlash from business begin -- before or after the backlash from defense department suppliers and contractors!

The auto industry is most at risk as parts often cross the borders multiple times when a car is being built. Thus the price of an average car is estimated to increase by $3,000 at the very least.

At the grocery store, fruits and vegetables in the US come from the biggest source... Mexico. And Canada leads in livestock (meat) and sugar products, while one cannot forget oil and energy, which is why the Canadian energy tariff was lowered to 10 percent.

Tariff driven prices are not immediate like a sales tax; instead the effect will seep through drip by drip, one day at the grocery store, next at, say, hardware or Home Depot but hurting consumers and businesses.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Arshad M Khan Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Arshad M Khan is a former Professor. Educated at King's College London, Oklahoma State University and the University of Chicago, he has a multidisciplinary background that has frequently informed his research. He was elected a Fellow of the (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Imports; Tariffs; Trump; Trump Failures; Trump Fake News; Trump Hates Immigrants; Trump Mental State; Trump Trade War, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

a Chilling Documentary, the UN Discusses the Rohingya and an International Judges Tribunal Declares Genocide

Assad Is Not an Idiot

Trump Tweets Scorn As Weather Disasters Sweep World

Is the U.S. Losing Its Clout?

Oh Say Can We Really See ...

Unusual Independence Day Military Display -- An Iran Bluff or Could It Signal a War?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend