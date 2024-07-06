Trump Endorses Military Tribunal Prosecution for Liz Cheney; Kirschner Discusses

Today Glenn Kirschner, NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst and instructor of criminal law at George Washington University, said, "When the Supreme Court says the lawless is lawful, where do you go with that?...how should President Joe Biden respond? What should he do with the new powers the Supreme Court just created and bestowed on all American presidents?"

"... Trump made clear he will use military tribunals to prosecute his enemies (by falsely labeling them enemies of American democracy)."

Trump has endorsed Military Tribunal prosecution for Liz Cheney, who he has falsely labeled as an enemy of American democracy.

Kirschner is a genius at breaking down confusing legal issues into easy-to-understand pieces.