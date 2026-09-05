 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/5/26  

Trump Continues in the Tradition of Past Republican Presidents

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments

Jason Sibert
Message Jason Sibert

As of the writing of this story, the United States returned to bombing Iran.

The war isn't popular with the American people, which gives me hope that opposition to the administration is strong and effective. The American people have paid the cost of the war in both casualties, although they're small, and in higher gas prices. Although the Make America Great Again movement, an authoritarian political form, has introduced some new ideas to the Republican Party - protectionist trade policy and opposition to the privatization of Medicare and Social Security, at least in the near term, there are continuities between Trump and past Republican presidents, as stated by writer Michael Lind in his story, "The Bush GOP Never Went Away." The website Factually stated: "The White House budget submission for FY2027 did not include language repealing or directly cutting monthly Social Security benefit checks or Medicare entitlements and in fact requested increases for veterans' discretionary funding, but it reallocated large swaths of domestic discretionary dollars toward defense-- moves that could create political pressure to change entitlements later. Multiple outlets reported the same baseline: the budget itself stops short of direct cuts to benefit levels even as it signals austerity across nondefense programs."

Lind called the Trump party "as simply the Bush party, only with vulgar rhetoric." I understand what he's saying. Like Reagan and the second Bush, Trump made tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans a key part of his economic program. He also sees a continuity between past Republican administrations and the Trump Administration on wage policy and the influence of small business. Lind said: "For most small businesses, wages plus benefits and payroll taxes are the greatest cost. Mainstream Republican policies toward American workers under Trump and the two Bushes form a consistent policy designed to minimize the bargaining power of workers in wage negotiations and to make workers so economically desperate they will be compelled to take jobs with poor pay and bad working conditions. Some of these policies -- such as unremitting hostility to organized labor -- have obvious benefits for cheap-labor small businesses." In addition, Trump, who swore he wouldn't cut Medicaid when he ran in 2016, cut Medicaid in both terms.

There's another continuity between Trump and past Republican presidents: the use of military force. Since the 1970's, the Republicans have painted the Democrats as "weak on defense." Lind stated another fact on past Republican presidents' use of the military: Republican Presidents like George HW Bush, George W Bush, and now Donald Trump have waged wars of choice in the Middle East. Although it must be added that George HW Bush's 1991 war came because of Saddam Hussein's illegal invasion of Kuwait, and the first Bush also received United Nations approval.

Lind called the Iran war "a Pearl Harbor sneak attack" in another story, and without a doubt, it's an illegal war waged by the US and its ally Israel. This administration is a combination of MAGA right-wing populism and traditional Republican positions. This combination led former MAGA voices like Tucker Carlson and Marjorie Taylor Greene to criticize the President on several things - including his stance on Israel and the Iran war.

What's the answer to an administration that adheres to so many toxic currents in American politics? It must be defeated at the polls this November and again in 2028. There's no other way to end this trend in American politics. It takes organization and voting.

Jason Sibert is the Lead Writer of the Peace Economy Project

Rate It | View Ratings

Jason Sibert Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Jason Sibert worked for the Suburban Journals in the St. Louis area as a staff writer for a decade. His work has been published in a variety of publications since then and he is currently the executive director of the Peace Economy Project.
Related Topic(s): Other; Story; Trump And Iran; Trump Appointee; Trump Campaign; Trump Diplomacy; Trump Hypocrisy; Trump Idiot-in-chief; Trump Illegality; Trump Lies Incite Riot; (more...) Trump Moron; Trump Peace Plan; Trump Support; Trump Threats, Add Tags  (less...)

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Starting a New Discussion

Arms Control and New START

Our Post-Heroic World

Escape from Authoritarianism

On Geoeconomics, International Law, and Peace

Negotiations in the Ukraine War

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend