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OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 7/19/26  

Trump Called Biden Senile???

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Michael Chavers
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The brain-gears are grinding down to a fine, tragic powder, and the whole world is forced to watch the gears strip in real time. We are deep in the high-stakes theater of the absurd now, folks-- standing at the podium of the global stage while an 80-year-old commander-in-chief unspools a frantic, freestyle stream-of-consciousness that reads less like statecraft and more like a broken casino jukebox spitting out random syllables. For years, the MAGA faithful weaponized every stutter and slow step of his predecessor, but the tables haven't just turned; they've collapsed under the weight of sheer, unadulterated cognitive chaos. It's a wild, manic energy fueled by an ego that refuses to acknowledge its own fading wiring, leaving the press corps playing a nightly game of "What Country Did He Just Invent?"

The proof isn't hidden in some classified medical file; it's being broadcast live from summits. Just look at the absolute trainwreck on the sidelines of the NATO summit. With Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy standing right next to him, Trump openly looked out at the press pool and asked if anyone had questions for "President Putin," attempting to awkwardly cover his tracks by claiming he just meant he would call Putin later. But the mental short-circuits didn't stop with a casual switcheroo of war-torn adversaries. He veered into global security threats, confidently warning the world about an attack on a U.S. aircraft carrier by "the Islamic Republic of Japan"-- manifesting an entirely fictional, Tokyo-based theological state out of thin air because his synapses couldn't bridge the gap to "Iran". Throw in a bizarrely butchered acronym where the Obama-era JCPOA deal morphs into the "JCPOC," mixed with random, chest-thumping boasts about dominating a non-existent app called "tic tac," and you have the definitive portrait of a mind losing its grip on reality. The old king is rambling in the courtyard, and the empire is pretending it's just brilliant performance art.

Get Loud. Get Registered. Get to the Polls. ----?

Rambling podium rants won't change the course of history-- your vote will. Democracy isn't a spectator sport, and sitting out is a luxury we simply cannot afford. It's time to turn your frustration into raw political power. Grab your friends, check your registration status, and let's flood the ballot boxes. Don't leave the future to chance. Verify your polling place and make your voice heard!

If you can donate &,$upport OEN. If you'd like more of my analysis, you can find my ongoing work at OEN and on Substack: stack.com/@https://substack.com/@thechaversperspective

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Concerend citizen. Dosen't take dismembering the constitution lightly.

Related Topic(s): Joe Biden Cognitive Decline Swept Under The Rug; Trump Ego; Trump Hypocrisy, Add Tags

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