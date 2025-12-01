Trump Becomes A Gift For Democrats

Earlier this year, the Wisconsin State Supreme Court race became the costliest Supreme Court campaign in history. Elon Musk poured 30 million of his own money into the race in the [HW1] hope of putting the conservative candidate over the finish line, but he lost his bet and the liberal candidate won decisively. Typically, such races in Wisconsin-considered a purple state-are much closer and sometimes razor thin. Then the November elections, somewhat surprisingly, showed similar results, with key Democratic candidates winning by significant margins and in the realm of landslide victories.

Does this mean that Democrats are beginning to see some light at the end of this long, dark tunnel? More importantly, is Trump-who consistently spews contempt and insults towards members of the opposing party-becoming a reliable asset for the Democratic Party? Most likely.

Recent polling spells even more trouble for the Republicans ( https://share.google/i6yDaOCWBCCfv5bJ6).

Trump's favorability rating is sinking to new lows, and theres a sizable increase of voters who would vote Democratic if elections were held today. Although his MAGA base remains solid, many other Republican voters are becoming increasingly disillusioned with him. More worrisome are the independent voters who are now shifting towards supporting Democrats, and these swing voters often determine the outcome of many elections.

None of this is surprising. If you look back over the past ten months, Trumps policies, both domestic and foreign, have wreaked havoc on the American people. In these polls, when voters were asked about their major concerns, cost of living again was their greatest worry. Immigration, crime, wars in Israel and Ukraine were far behind. Interestingly, when Trump won the 2024 election, the economy was the major issue that led to his victory, which now has become his albatross.

And voters are disenchanted with many other Trump policies. Tariffs have become chaotic and quite damaging to various businesses, farmers, and everyday Americans. One major rationale for tariffs was Trumps belief that many industries would start reshoring production to our country and provide great jobs and an economic boom. Theres some logic to this argument, but this likely would take years and possibly never happen. In the meantime, the average American could care less about reshoring - theyre struggling everyday to pay for groceries, rent and other commodities. And growing bananas in our Country wont work unless he sets up a plantation in his new ballroom.

Other reckless policies have alienated many other voters and former supporters. Many farmers are feeling the brunt of his tariffs and are having trouble keeping and finding foreign labor. And many Latino Republicans, who showed increased support for Trump in the last election, have become furious with his outrageous immigration policies and their support is rapidly declining. ( Click Here).

Kicking millions of Americans off Medicaid and failing to support continued ACA subsidies has fueled even more voter discontent. Then his disgusting language towards a female reporter, calling her piggy , highlights his misogyny and repulses sensible female voters, and all voters for that matter.

Add all of this up, and theres no wonder that Donald and the Republicans are suffering so many defeats. Voters are fed up. Wise Republicans are taking note and beginning to distance themselves from Donald and opposing some of his policies. Theyre fearing a bloodbath in the 2026 elections. And knowing that Donald will never change, Democrats are celebrating. Theyre thanking Donald for becoming the gift that keeps on giving.