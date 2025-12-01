 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 12/1/25  

Trump Becomes A Gift For Democrats

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment

Harvey Weinberg
Message Harvey Weinberg

Earlier this year, the Wisconsin State Supreme Court race became the costliest Supreme Court campaign in history. Elon Musk poured 30 million of his own money into the race in the[HW1] hope of putting the conservative candidate over the finish line, but he lost his bet and the liberal candidate won decisively. Typically, such races in Wisconsin-considered a purple state-are much closer and sometimes razor thin. Then the November elections, somewhat surprisingly, showed similar results, with key Democratic candidates winning by significant margins and in the realm of landslide victories.

Does this mean that Democrats are beginning to see some light at the end of this long, dark tunnel? More importantly, is Trump-who consistently spews contempt and insults towards members of the opposing party-becoming a reliable asset for the Democratic Party? Most likely.

Recent polling spells even more trouble for the Republicans ( https://share.google/i6yDaOCWBCCfv5bJ6).

Trump's favorability rating is sinking to new lows, and theres a sizable increase of voters who would vote Democratic if elections were held today. Although his MAGA base remains solid, many other Republican voters are becoming increasingly disillusioned with him. More worrisome are the independent voters who are now shifting towards supporting Democrats, and these swing voters often determine the outcome of many elections.

None of this is surprising. If you look back over the past ten months, Trumps policies, both domestic and foreign, have wreaked havoc on the American people. In these polls, when voters were asked about their major concerns, cost of living again was their greatest worry. Immigration, crime, wars in Israel and Ukraine were far behind. Interestingly, when Trump won the 2024 election, the economy was the major issue that led to his victory, which now has become his albatross.

And voters are disenchanted with many other Trump policies. Tariffs have become chaotic and quite damaging to various businesses, farmers, and everyday Americans. One major rationale for tariffs was Trumps belief that many industries would start reshoring production to our country and provide great jobs and an economic boom. Theres some logic to this argument, but this likely would take years and possibly never happen. In the meantime, the average American could care less about reshoring - theyre struggling everyday to pay for groceries, rent and other commodities. And growing bananas in our Country wont work unless he sets up a plantation in his new ballroom.

Other reckless policies have alienated many other voters and former supporters. Many farmers are feeling the brunt of his tariffs and are having trouble keeping and finding foreign labor. And many Latino Republicans, who showed increased support for Trump in the last election, have become furious with his outrageous immigration policies and their support is rapidly declining. ( Click Here).

Kicking millions of Americans off Medicaid and failing to support continued ACA subsidies has fueled even more voter discontent. Then his disgusting language towards a female reporter, calling her piggy , highlights his misogyny and repulses sensible female voters, and all voters for that matter.

Add all of this up, and theres no wonder that Donald and the Republicans are suffering so many defeats. Voters are fed up. Wise Republicans are taking note and beginning to distance themselves from Donald and opposing some of his policies. Theyre fearing a bloodbath in the 2026 elections. And knowing that Donald will never change, Democrats are celebrating. Theyre thanking Donald for becoming the gift that keeps on giving.

[HW1]Hopes of

Rate It | View Ratings

Harvey Weinberg Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Originally from Chicago, Harvey Weinberg has lived and worked in Wisconsin for nearly 50 years. Hes a retired psychologist who spends his time with family and friends, working out, reading and expressing his opinions whenever possible.
Related Topic(s): Democrats; Trump; Trump Against Farmers; Trump Approval Ratings; Trump Cruelty; Trump Idiot-in-chief; Trump Support, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

President Muscle Flex

Make America White Again

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Harvey Weinberg

Become a Fan
(Member since Aug 10, 2025), 3 articles, 3 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
Very interesting article. I fully agree with these arguments and hope it rings true in the coming months.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 1, 2025 at 10:26:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend