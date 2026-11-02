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Trump’s Iran War: Is China Quietly Replacing America in the Persian Gulf?

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Abbas Sadeghian, Ph.D.
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Trump's Iran War
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Trump’s Iran War: Is China Quietly Replacing America in the Persian Gulf?

ABBAS SADEGHIAN, PH.D.

Abstract

China is expanding its diplomatic influence in the Persian Gulf as the United States confronts the military and political consequences of its war with Iran. Damaged American bases, Beijing's public support for Iranian sovereignty, and China's growing regional diplomacy raise a fundamental question: Has Washington's attempt to weaken Iran accelerated the erosion of American influence in the Gulf?

The War That May Change the Balance of Power

Great powers do not always lose their influence because another country defeats them on the battlefield. Sometimes they weaken themselves through strategic miscalculations, costly military commitments, and an inability to recognize that the international balance of power is changing. President Donald Trump's war with Iran may eventually be remembered as one such turning point.

For decades, the United States has maintained its dominant military position in the Persian Gulf through bases, naval deployments, arms sales, and security relationships with Arab monarchies. This system was intended to guarantee the flow of oil, contain Iran, and preserve American strategic influence over one of the world's most important regions. Yet the war has exposed a fundamental contradiction. The very military installations intended to protect American interests have themselves become targets, while the Gulf governments hosting them face the consequences of a confrontation they cannot fully control. Meanwhile, China is expanding its regional influence through a very different strategy.

China's November 2 Diplomatic Offensive

On November 2, 2026, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held separate meetings in Beijing with Iranian and Saudi security officials. According to Reuters, Wang publicly affirmed China's support for Iran's sovereignty and security while calling for political negotiations to end the regional confrontation. On the same day, President Xi Jinping met Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. China also announced plans for diplomatic envoys to visit countries across the region.

These developments deserve attention because Beijing is not limiting its diplomacy to Tehran. It is simultaneously engaging Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, presenting itself as a power capable of maintaining relations across the region's political divisions. The significance of China's statement lies in its timing. Beijing is publicly defending Iranian sovereignty during a confrontation involving the United States, while also positioning itself as a participant in discussions about regional security. This is precisely how a cautious power can expand its influence: not through dramatic military announcements, but through a series of deliberate diplomatic steps.

American Military Bases: From Symbols of Power to Strategic Vulnerabilities

Perhaps the most consequential development has been the damage sustained by American military installations. An Associated Press investigation published October 31 documented more than 115 Iranian or Iran-backed missile and drone strikes that damaged or destroyed structures at 26 American military bases and sites across the Middle East through August. The investigation found that attacks initially targeted radar and air-defense systems before striking aircraft, hangars, warehouses, communications equipment, and other military infrastructure.

The damage challenges a central assumption of American military planning: that large, permanent installations in the Persian Gulf provide a secure foundation for projecting power. Iran has demonstrated that fixed military infrastructure can be threatened by sustained missile and drone attacks, including relatively inexpensive weapons that impose substantial defensive costs.

In August, The Washington Post reported that the Pentagon was evaluating whether to reduce its military presence in the Gulf and whether some damaged installations should be rebuilt in their previous form. That is a remarkable development because the question facing Washington is no longer simply how many additional aircraft or missile-defense systems should be deployed to the region. It is whether the traditional architecture of American military power remains economically and strategically sustainable. A permanent reduction in the American military footprint would not automatically end Washington's regional influence, but it would change the calculations of governments that have depended on American bases for their security.

China Does Not Need to Fight the United States

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I was born and raised in Tehran, Iran, and came to the United States in 1976 to study psychology. Over time, America became my home, and I later became a U.S. citizen. My professional career has centered on clinical neuropsychology, particularly (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): American Military; China; China Politics; Dominance; Economic; Iran War; Regional; Transition; Trump, Add Tags

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Iran's Resistance Is Changing China's Strategic Calculations

One important dimension of the current war deserves greater attention. Iran is not merely fighting to survive another American and Israeli military campaign. It is fighting to prevent the establishment of a precedent in which powerful countries can use overwhelming military force to compel weaker states to surrender their political independence. Iran's leadership understands that a decisive defeat could invite further intervention, not only against Iran but against other countries resisting American strategic demands.

The importance of this struggle extends beyond Iran's borders. China is observing the war with particular interest because its own long-term confrontation with the United States concerns the distribution of global power. Beijing has little interest in seeing Washington demonstrate that military superiority can reliably force a major regional state into political submission. Conversely, Iran's ability to survive sustained military pressure complicates American strategic calculations and creates opportunities for China.

Iran's Military Resistance Has Strategic Consequences

Consider the American military installations across the Persian Gulf. For decades, bases in Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates symbolized the overwhelming military superiority of the United States. They housed sophisticated aircraft, radar installations, communications systems, and logistical infrastructure intended to guarantee American dominance.

Yet Iranian missile and drone attacks have demonstrated the vulnerability of fixed military installations. The Associated Press reported damage at 26 American military bases and sites across the Middle East. This is important not simply because buildings and equipment were damaged, but because it challenges the assumption that American military superiority automatically guarantees the security of its regional infrastructure.

Reports that the Pentagon has considered reducing its military footprint or reconsidering the reconstruction of damaged installations add another dimension. A military power that must reassess the security of its own bases faces a different strategic environment from one that can operate those bases without serious threats.

China undoubtedly recognizes the significance of such developments. A country capable of imposing substantial costs on American military infrastructure, even while suffering enormous destruction itself, cannot be treated as an adversary whose political submission is guaranteed.

The Lessons of Afghanistan, Vietnam, and Iraq

History provides several examples of the difference between military superiority and political victory. The United States possessed overwhelming military advantages in Vietnam, yet ultimately withdrew without achieving its central political objectives. In Afghanistan, twenty years of American military involvement ended with the Taliban returning to power in 2021. In Iraq, the overthrow of Saddam Hussein in 2003 did not produce the stable regional order Washington had anticipated.

These conflicts were very different from the present war with Iran. Nevertheless, they illustrate a common strategic problem: destroying military targets is not the same as obtaining a sustainable political outcome.

Iran presents an additional challenge because it possesses a substantial population, extensive territory, indigenous missile production, and the capacity to threaten strategically important infrastructure throughout the Persian Gulf. Its ability to continue resisting matters even when it cannot match American air and naval superiority.

The critical question is therefore not simply how much damage Iran has suffered, but whether the United States and Israel can translate their military operations into their desired political settlement.

Why Iran's Survival Matters to China

From Beijing's perspective, Iran's continued resistance changes the risks and opportunities associated with supporting Tehran. A country approaching complete military and political collapse would represent an uncertain strategic investment. A country that demonstrates the ability to absorb punishment, maintain political continuity, and impose costs on its adversaries presents a different calculation.

This is where China's increasingly public diplomatic support becomes particularly significant. Beijing has traditionally approached regional confrontations cautiously, maintaining economic relationships while avoiding direct military commitments. Its willingness to express support for Iranian sovereignty and security during the conflict may indicate growing confidence that Tehran will remain an important regional actor after the fighting ends.

China does not need Iran to defeat the United States militarily. It needs Iran to remain sufficiently independent and capable that Washington cannot dictate the political future of the Persian Gulf without considering the interests of other powers.

Iran's resistance may therefore serve a strategic purpose for China even without a formal military alliance between the two countries.

The Gulf States Are Watching Too

Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates are also drawing lessons from the conflict. Their prosperity depends on oil exports, maritime commerce, airports, ports, financial institutions, and desalination facilities. These installations are economically vital but physically vulnerable.

The attacks on American military infrastructure raise an uncomfortable question for regional governments: If Washington must devote enormous resources to protecting its own bases, what guarantees can it provide for the surrounding civilian and economic infrastructure?

This does not mean Gulf governments will abandon their American security relationships. It means they have reasons to diversify their diplomatic and economic options.

China offers precisely such an alternative. It purchases enormous quantities of regional oil, maintains commercial relationships with Iran and the Arab monarchies, and generally avoids demanding that its trading partners choose between Beijing and Washington.

The more uncertain the regional security environment becomes, the more valuable this diplomatic flexibility may appear.

China's Patient Strategy

China's approach should also be understood historically. Beijing has generally preferred accumulating influence through economic development, infrastructure, trade, and diplomacy rather than attempting to replace American military power through direct confrontation.

The Chinese-brokered restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia in 2023 was an important example. Beijing demonstrated that it could facilitate an agreement between two major regional rivals without deploying aircraft carriers or threatening military intervention.

The present war creates another opportunity to develop that role. By publicly supporting Iranian sovereignty while maintaining relationships with Arab governments, China can gradually strengthen its position as a diplomatic participant in the region's future.

There is a historical parallel with Britain's withdrawal from the Persian Gulf in 1971. American influence did not replace British influence through a direct war between the two powers. The transition developed as Britain's ability and willingness to sustain its regional commitments diminished and Washington assumed greater responsibilities.

China may be exploring a comparable opportunity, although its preferred instruments are presently economic and diplomatic rather than military.

The Strategic Irony of Trump's War

President Trump sought to weaken Iran and reinforce American strategic dominance. Yet the war may be producing consequences that benefit America's principal global competitor.

Iran's resistance has imposed military costs, exposed vulnerabilities in American installations, and raised questions about the long-term sustainability of Washington's regional posture. Meanwhile, China has avoided the direct costs of combat while preserving its economic relationships and expanding its diplomatic engagement.

My interpretation is that Beijing's increasingly public support for Iran reflects, at least in part, its assessment that Iran is demonstrating an ability to survive the confrontation without accepting the political outcome Washington seeks.

That interpretation does not require assuming that Chinese leaders have publicly disclosed their private calculations. It follows from the strategic incentives created by Iran's continued resistance and China's long-term interests in the Persian Gulf.

The central point is that Iran does not have to defeat the United States militarily to frustrate American objectives. It must remain capable of resisting political submission. If it succeeds, China gains additional opportunities to expand its regional influence without fighting the war itself.

The geopolitical consequences may ultimately extend far beyond Iran. Washington could emerge from the conflict having demonstrated its destructive military capabilities while simultaneously weakening the political foundations of its regional dominance. China, advancing cautiously and one step at a time, may become one of the principal beneficiaries.

Submitted on Monday, Nov 2, 2026 at 9:26:43 PM

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