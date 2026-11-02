Trump’s Iran War: Is China Quietly Replacing America in the Persian Gulf?

ABBAS SADEGHIAN, PH.D.

Abstract

China is expanding its diplomatic influence in the Persian Gulf as the United States confronts the military and political consequences of its war with Iran. Damaged American bases, Beijing's public support for Iranian sovereignty, and China's growing regional diplomacy raise a fundamental question: Has Washington's attempt to weaken Iran accelerated the erosion of American influence in the Gulf?

The War That May Change the Balance of Power

Great powers do not always lose their influence because another country defeats them on the battlefield. Sometimes they weaken themselves through strategic miscalculations, costly military commitments, and an inability to recognize that the international balance of power is changing. President Donald Trump's war with Iran may eventually be remembered as one such turning point.

For decades, the United States has maintained its dominant military position in the Persian Gulf through bases, naval deployments, arms sales, and security relationships with Arab monarchies. This system was intended to guarantee the flow of oil, contain Iran, and preserve American strategic influence over one of the world's most important regions. Yet the war has exposed a fundamental contradiction. The very military installations intended to protect American interests have themselves become targets, while the Gulf governments hosting them face the consequences of a confrontation they cannot fully control. Meanwhile, China is expanding its regional influence through a very different strategy.

China's November 2 Diplomatic Offensive

On November 2, 2026, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held separate meetings in Beijing with Iranian and Saudi security officials. According to Reuters, Wang publicly affirmed China's support for Iran's sovereignty and security while calling for political negotiations to end the regional confrontation. On the same day, President Xi Jinping met Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq. China also announced plans for diplomatic envoys to visit countries across the region.

These developments deserve attention because Beijing is not limiting its diplomacy to Tehran. It is simultaneously engaging Iran, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, presenting itself as a power capable of maintaining relations across the region's political divisions. The significance of China's statement lies in its timing. Beijing is publicly defending Iranian sovereignty during a confrontation involving the United States, while also positioning itself as a participant in discussions about regional security. This is precisely how a cautious power can expand its influence: not through dramatic military announcements, but through a series of deliberate diplomatic steps.

American Military Bases: From Symbols of Power to Strategic Vulnerabilities

Perhaps the most consequential development has been the damage sustained by American military installations. An Associated Press investigation published October 31 documented more than 115 Iranian or Iran-backed missile and drone strikes that damaged or destroyed structures at 26 American military bases and sites across the Middle East through August. The investigation found that attacks initially targeted radar and air-defense systems before striking aircraft, hangars, warehouses, communications equipment, and other military infrastructure.

The damage challenges a central assumption of American military planning: that large, permanent installations in the Persian Gulf provide a secure foundation for projecting power. Iran has demonstrated that fixed military infrastructure can be threatened by sustained missile and drone attacks, including relatively inexpensive weapons that impose substantial defensive costs.

In August, The Washington Post reported that the Pentagon was evaluating whether to reduce its military presence in the Gulf and whether some damaged installations should be rebuilt in their previous form. That is a remarkable development because the question facing Washington is no longer simply how many additional aircraft or missile-defense systems should be deployed to the region. It is whether the traditional architecture of American military power remains economically and strategically sustainable. A permanent reduction in the American military footprint would not automatically end Washington's regional influence, but it would change the calculations of governments that have depended on American bases for their security.

China Does Not Need to Fight the United States

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