TrineDay's Roundtable 41: Shifting from Dualistic to Quantum Thinking - a critical step for the future we want to emerge

A new future requires a new way of thinking. As the old paradigm of dualism-- good versus evil, either/or-- crumbles under the weight of its limitations, a quantum mindset is emerging: one that embraces possibility, complexity, and the interconnectedness of all things. Just as quantum computing transcends binary logic, allowing for infinite states and instantaneous shifts, so too must our consciousness evolve if we are to co-create a future aligned with nature, awareness, and truth.

In this Roundtable, we will explore the shift from seeing ourselves as separate from nature to realizing we are nature's consciousness reflecting back on itself. This perspective not only transforms how we relate to the world, but how we decode history itself. The narrative journey we began with The Case of JFK and the Fitzgeralds-- and expanded in Roundtables 39 and 40-- continues here, diving deeper into the hidden layers that precede and transcend the surface of geopolitics.

Where is this quantum revelation leading us? Join us for RT 41 as we follow the thread into the future that's already unfolding.

RSVP for the free ZOOM event May 21, 2025, 3:00 pm - 4:30 pm EST HERE

THE GET-UP-TO-SPEED REVIEW LIST

-How Paul and Liz discovered JFK's Warrior of Peace Mission :THE CASE OF JFK AND THE FITZGERALDS can be accessed HERE -RT 39 Backstage at the Creation of a New Beginning can be accessed HERE -RT 40 Many Faces of the King Kill Cover -- What Really Happened to JKF? Can be accessed HERE

Kris Millegan, publisher, host Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould, authors, journalists Adam Finnegan, moderator

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are authors of Invisible History: Afghanistan's Untold Story, published by City Lights (2009), Crossing Zero The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire, published by City Lights (2011). Their novel The Voice, was published in 2001. Their memoir, The Valediction Three Nights of Desmond (2021) and The Valediction Resurrection (2022) was published by TrineDay. Visit invisiblehistory , grailwerk and valediction.net