TrineDay's Roundtable 34: Planning the Healing Ceremony for November 22--RESURRECTING JFK'S SPIRIT OF PEACE

AFTER SIXTY-ONE YEARS OF ASKING "WHO'S TO BLAME", IT'S TIME FOR THE CITIZENS OF DALLAS AND ALL AMERICANS TO COME TOGETHER IN A MOST POSITIVE WAY; TO RESURRECT JFK'S SPIRIT OF PEACE THROUGH THE MAGIC OF LOVE FIELD. THE KICKOFF STARTS AT THE AIRPORT IN DALLAS NOVEMBER 22, 2024. THE HEALING CEREMONY WILL TAKE PLACE AT 2:30 PM CT. WE CAN CREATE A PEACEFUL FUTURE USING THE SAME POWER LONG USED TO OPPRESS US.

"Valediction Revelation represents the last of a three-part memoir of Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould which begins in Boston at the Parker House Hotel Press Room in 1981 where Paul stands at the exact spot where JFK announced his candidacy for Congress in 1946 and held his bachelor's party in 1953. The story then comes to a shocking conclusion at Love Field Airport in Dallas in 2023 following a conference commemorating the 60th anniversary of the assassination - where Paul delivered an address on the Fitzgerald legacy. Love Field represents the final moments in JFK's life; the place where he arrived alive and left deceased, making his final destination a mystical crossroads between heaven and earth combining." Read the full speech HERE.

TrineDay's Roundtables explore JFK's vision of peace, the Fitzgerald family history and Henry George's Economic Justice of "Agape."

R.A. "Kris" Millegan, publisher, host

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould, authors, journalists

Bruce de Torres, author, moderator

TrineDay's Roundtables are available on our YouTube channel HERE. Deep historical perspectives and visionary possibilities are available at valediction.net.

Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould are authors of Invisible History: Afghanistan's Untold Story, published by City Lights in 2009 and Crossing Zero The AfPak War at the Turning Point of American Empire in 2011. Their novel The Voice , was published in 2001. Their memoir, The Valediction Three Nights of Desmond was published by TrineDay in 2021 and The Valediction Resurrection in 2022. Visit their websites at valediction.net , invisiblehistory .com and grailwerk .com . THE CASE OF JFK AND THE FITZGERALDS (Speech delivered by Paul Fitzgerald Nov.17, 2023 at The JFK Assassination 60 Years Later Convention)

