I know, I know, foreign military bases are spreading like a disease, and governments are openly mocking the rule of law.

But it's hard to aim without a target. So, I've drafted a target.

This is a quick initial draft of something that, if it ever comes to be, will no doubt be improved and worsened by many voices. Please start that process, especially the improving part, by adding comments here.



Treaty on the Prohibition of Foreign Military Bases and Forces

The States Parties to this Treaty,

Determined to contribute to the realization of the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations,

Dedicated to facilitating all members of the United Nations in the work of refraining in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state,

Deeply concerned by the gross violations of the territorial integrity of states constituted by the presence of foreign military bases and forces,

Recognizing the origin in many cases of foreign military bases as spoils of the threat or use of force, their maintenance constituting an incentive for those actions,

Recognizing the origin in many cases of foreign military bases through the theft of land from indigenous, impoverished, and minority populations, displacing people who in many cases continue to demand the restoration of their homes,

Concerned by the pattern of foreign military bases and forces heightening tensions and encouraging conflict, including through war rehearsal "exercises" that often function as implicit threats of force, and steps in escalating arms races,

Recognizing that foreign military bases and forces facilitate the precipitous escalation of conflicts in the surrounding regions, and that these bases and forces are frequent participants in threatening, targeting, and launching missile attacks, including from robotic aircraft,

Noting that the Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons forbids the transfer of nuclear weapons to other parties, and that the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons forbids the possession of nuclear weapons, but that nuclear weapons are maintained in several states purportedly not possessing them, through the expedient of foreign military bases,

Noting that some states have been denied the ability to know whether foreign military bases in their territories will include nuclear weapons,

Recognizing that foreign military bases and forces facilitate weapons proliferation, military training, and the militarization of cultures and governments,

