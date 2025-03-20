 
Login/Register Login | Register
481 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/20/25

Treaty on the Prohibition of Foreign Military Bases and Forces

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

David Swanson
Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Swanson
Become a Fan
  (136 fans)

I know, I know, foreign military bases are spreading like a disease, and governments are openly mocking the rule of law.

But it's hard to aim without a target. So, I've drafted a target.

This is a quick initial draft of something that, if it ever comes to be, will no doubt be improved and worsened by many voices. Please start that process, especially the improving part, by adding comments here.

Treaty on the Prohibition of Foreign Military Bases and Forces

The States Parties to this Treaty,

Determined to contribute to the realization of the purposes and principles of the Charter of the United Nations,

Dedicated to facilitating all members of the United Nations in the work of refraining in their international relations from the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state,

Deeply concerned by the gross violations of the territorial integrity of states constituted by the presence of foreign military bases and forces,

Recognizing the origin in many cases of foreign military bases as spoils of the threat or use of force, their maintenance constituting an incentive for those actions,

Recognizing the origin in many cases of foreign military bases through the theft of land from indigenous, impoverished, and minority populations, displacing people who in many cases continue to demand the restoration of their homes,

Concerned by the pattern of foreign military bases and forces heightening tensions and encouraging conflict, including through war rehearsal "exercises" that often function as implicit threats of force, and steps in escalating arms races,

Recognizing that foreign military bases and forces facilitate the precipitous escalation of conflicts in the surrounding regions, and that these bases and forces are frequent participants in threatening, targeting, and launching missile attacks, including from robotic aircraft,

Noting that the Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons forbids the transfer of nuclear weapons to other parties, and that the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons forbids the possession of nuclear weapons, but that nuclear weapons are maintained in several states purportedly not possessing them, through the expedient of foreign military bases,

Noting that some states have been denied the ability to know whether foreign military bases in their territories will include nuclear weapons,

Recognizing that foreign military bases and forces facilitate weapons proliferation, military training, and the militarization of cultures and governments,

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

David Swanson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): Treaty, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities

Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney

The Question of a Ukraine Agreement Is Not a Question

Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law

Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?

Can You Hold These 12 Guns? Don't Shoot Any Palestinians. Wink. Wink.

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend