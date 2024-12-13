Travel, Al Gore, we the people and more

I am in the last two nights (now in New York) of this trip outside Palestine. I gave 112 talks in England, Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and the US; three talks were canceled due to political pressure (one of them reinstated after students insisted) but that is normal in the world we live in. Reception and hospitality were superb and I thank all who organized and attended. The highlight and the main event for the trip was two days at Yale University where I was the Hutchison speaker and met the great graduate students, postdoctoral fellows and faculty (I used to be a faculty at Yale nearly 20 years ago). Learn more about the remarkable Professor Hutchison and his work on environmentalism and ecology.

In the whole trip, we made friends, organized, made waves (ripple effect), and we set-up promising collaborations (in research and in bridging science-policy-practice gaps). Article about my visit and lecture in Cloughjordan, Ireland.

This trip followed an earlier trip to Australia and New Zealand/Aotearoa summarized. We are very grateful for your support of Palestine and of our collective vision of sustainable human and natural communities in the difficult circumstances that our human species created for our planet and for itself.

Reminder of Job Vacancy for Deputy Director for Administration, Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability (PIBS), Bethlehem University [please encourage all qualified Palestinians with Green or Blue IDs to apply by deadline]. Details.

"Capitalism's growth imperative stands radically at odds with ecology's imperative of interdependence and limit. These two imperatives can no-longer co-exist with each other. Either we establish an ecological society, or society will go under for everyone" Ursula le Guin (1929-2018)

Act/sign the call: Young Europeans calling for action for biodiversity conservation

Al Gore (rightly) loses his temper in this forum.

Allombert, Ch. And MB Qumsiyeh. 2024. Israel designation of "Nature Reserves": A tool of colonization. International Review of Contemporary Law 6(4):9-14.

'96% of children in Gaza feel their death is imminent, and nearly half express a desire to die due to the unimaginable trauma they've endured from Israel's genocide, according to a new study by a Gaza-based NGO sponsored by the War Child Alliance. The report also found that 79% of children suffer from nightmares, 73% exhibit aggression, and 92% struggle to accept their grim reality.'

From DC to the Vatican, Baby Jesus is wearing a Keffiya.

We the people, we the power film.

A manifesto against for-proft health companies by Michael Moore.

Per aspera ad astra (from difficulties to the stars) Stay Humane and keep hope for sustainable human and natural communities

Mazin Qumsiyeh

A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home

Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History

Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine

facebook pages Personal Institute

