Traumas Makes for Suffering

PROEM:TRAUMAS MAKE FOR SUFFERING

We are closed in, and the key is turned

on our uncertainty"We had fed the heart on fantasies,

"the heart's grown brutal from the fare,

"more substance in our enmities

than in our love;

(WB Yeats",T he Empty House of the Stare)

Traumas make for suffering as scholasticide become"s a destroyer of learning, thus tearing asunder the intricate tapestry that once was Gaza;

Disintegrating communities satisfy the perverse faces of self-deception as an ethnocratic leadership legitimizes their criminal intent;

Traumas are re-enacted again and again on children whose future emerges from a past shaped by "a perpetrator's acquisitiveness and the"ir pernicious need to cause ethnic-cleansing;

Displacement and dispossessions have induced a parade of platitudes to exonerate destructive shelling, reducing whole buildings to fragments";

"Might" inundates rights when ancient narratives are invoked to extol an exodus that never took place, a parting of the sea that never happened,

In Noah's Law it is said "not to steal" not to take another's property with the" intent to deprive the rightful possessor of that property; Such is the moral code that is ignored when leaders demand sovereignty; But rabbinical voices "respond: "The pious men of other nations [also] have a share in the" world to come"

