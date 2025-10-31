 
Transforming teachers and teaching for adolescent health, well-being and gender equality

By       (Page 1 of 5 pages)

Citizen News Service - CNS
SHOBHA SHUKLA CNS

Health is a fundamental human right and CSE is part of it
(Image by CNS)

Having taught Physics for over 30 years to young girls, when experts called for transforming teachers and teaching for young people's health, well-being and gender equality, it resonated strongly with me.

Before world's largest gathering on sexual and reproductive health, rights and justice (International Conference on Family Planning or ICFP 2025) opens next week in Colombia, several experts are underpinning the importance of transforming teachers and teaching for adolescent health, well-being, gender equality and human right to health.

Every child, adolescent, and young person, regardless of who they are and where they live, deserves an opportunity to learn and develop skills that will enable them to make safe and confident choices about their lives - and comprehensive sexuality education is one such life skill, said Sai Jyothirmai Racherla, Deputy Executive Director, The Asian-Pacific Resource & Research Centre for Women (ARROW).

Provide CSE within the education ecosystem

Though comprehensive sexuality education is such a taboo, it is an important aspect of children, adolescents, and young people's well-being. However, we have so many barriers in advancing comprehensive sexuality education. As SRHRJ (sexual and reproductive health, rights and justice) advocates, one of our key agenda has been to ensure that we provide access to comprehensive sexuality education within the education ecosystem, added ARROW leader Sai.

ARROW with partners had organised an important Asia Pacific regional multistakeholder technical meeting which had put teachers and teaching centre-stage while deliberating upon comprehensive sexuality education and broader SRHRJ.

Citizen News Service (CNS) specializes in in-depth and rights-based, health and science journalism. For more information, please contact: www.citizen-news.org or @cns_health or www.facebook.com/cns.page
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
