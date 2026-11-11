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OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 11/11/26  

Toy tanks, small ball and dementia

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Bob Gaydos
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A nod to the Milwaukee Brewers and old-fashioned baseball.
A nod to the Milwaukee Brewers and old-fashioned baseball.
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By Bob Gaydos

Playing a little small ball and avoiding politics per se today. Jimmy Cannon style.

— Maybe it’s just me, but: I get the feeling that the media, the major media that is, is still underplaying this whole dementia thing. Aside from Trump‘s absurd speeches, his verbal attacks on any reporter who asks an embarrassing question and that recent 50-plus minutes of fantasy on 60 Minutes, there’s that Dana White story. The one most major media ignored, but has been covered quite well on social media. When Trump‘s latest blonde press secretary bombed out after less than a week, he was left with no one to stand up in front of the press and corroborate his lies. Then, the name Dana White popped up in the press. Trump had offered this person the job of press secretary, it was reported. Then it got interesting. Trump apparently has gotten on the phone and offered the job to his buddy, Dana White, head of UFC boxing. That’s the guy who put on that martial arts show on the White House lawn. Mr. White, totally unqualified and uninterested in the job, expressed surprise. No thank you, he said. At the same time, stories popped up from reliable sources of information on social media that another Dana White had previously served as a chief spokesperson for both the Department of Defense and the Secretary of Defense. She handled all public affairs for the Defense Department, apparently professionally. Yes, she. That was Ms. Dana White. Female. Different person. In the interim since he made the announcement, Trump has invited the male Dana White, the martial arts guy, to do a joke “meet the press” skit. Trump also said to a reporter when asked about the offer to the male Dana White, “It was a joke.“ Ha ha. I have a second scenario, one that fits with Trump‘s increasingly delusional state: There was a staff meeting to spitball about finding a new press secretary. As usual, Trump dozed off in the middle of it, but came to occasionally and heard the name Dana White mentioned. It made sense to the awake people in the room considering her previous experience. Extremely well-qualified. A pro. They suggested the name to Trump and he said what a great idea. His mind went straight to UFC. Then all the people who were awake during that meeting saw the stories in the press, the major media press, and scrambled around trying to figure out how to make sense of it. Make a joke of it, they decided. So that’s what they did. As if there’s nothing wrong with the president of the United States making mockery of the job of being his primary mouthpiece to the American public. Like the bullet hitting the ear scenario, it’s all a cover-up. Trump is exceedingly out to lunch and any other president would have been long gone by now. OK, that’s politics, but that’s my take and I think the major media missed it. And, even if I’m wrong, all the nonsense with the male UFC Dana White is hardly evidence of a sound president with serious issues to address.

— Maybe it’s just me, but: I’m not exactly broken up over the fact that, after pouring $2 billion into development and production, Tesla has decided to scrap the Cybertruck, that cross between an armored Jeep and a pentagon on meth. Tsk. Tsk. Perhaps Elon Musk should have invested more in function and design than on his adolescent fantasy of brutal conquest of the world. Edsel fans are celebrating.

— Maybe it’s just me, but: I’m not done with complaining about baseball’s love affair with home runs and the velocity of batted balls reaching the outfield. Before the baseball season is totally gone and forgotten, I asked around for some reaction from longtime baseball fans I know to the Milwaukee/Tampa Bay World Series, otherwise known as Who’s Playing? Really? The consensus was that they liked the “put the ball in play” style as one friend put it. “Edge of your seat stuff.” Well, the numbers bear that out, including the fact that Milwaukee winning its first World Series ever shouldn’t be a surprise. Season statistics for Major League Baseball put the Brewers first in hits, second in walks and first in Batting Average and On Base Percentage. Not surprisingly, that development and production, had them finish second in runs and RBIs. You get on base a lot, you score a lot. For fans of the more modern game, the Brewers were 11th in strikeouts and 29th in home runs, two dingers ahead of last place Toronto. Milwaukee hit 154 and Tampa Bay was 22nd with 169. But hey, broadcasters, let’s keep reporting how fast that ball got to the left fielder for the first out of the inning.

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Bob Gaydos Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Bob Gaydos is a veteran of 40-plus years in daily newspapers. He began as police reporter with The (Binghamton, N.Y.) Sun-Bulletin, eventually covering government and politics as well as serving as city editor, features editor, sports editor and (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Baseball; Cyber Truck; Dementia; Donald Trump; Elon Musk; Major League Baseball; Media; Milwaukee; Press Secretary; Tesla; (more...) Ufc; White House; World Series, Add Tags  (less...)

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