Tour/ book signing tour: Australia/New Zealand

I and my wife are on a talking and book signing tour in Australia and New Zealand. There are so far sold our events that we did in Perth (aboriginal name Boorloo), Adelaide (Tarntanya wam), Sydney (Gaadi), and Woolongong. In ten days I spoke to over 1500 people. I explain Australia's connection to Palestine and implore audiences for global joint action against racism and colonialism (incl. zionism) but I also explain about reality on the ground and how they can help.... more (including some events)
For those who heard our talk and got our message, please do help us as we build better institutions to serve community and protect nature... check this new video, annual report and 10 year anniversary booklet at palestinenature.org then go to palestinenature.org/volunteer and palestinenature.org/donations
National Geographic highlights us
Israeli army conducted 16 massacres DAILY (average) since Oct. 7: Report
Mass graves uncovered at Shifa hospital compound
Gaza detainees 'urinated on, made to act like animals' by Israeli forces, Unrwa says
Google fires 28 employees for protesting genocide
Statement by a censured valedictorian
Nadera arrested
Over 100 protesters arrested at Columbia NYC campus and more on Columbia but the movement now spread to dozens of universities in the US and globally. example
And red cows to start WWIII
Positive & Actions Boycott of Israeli academics complicit in genocide is spreading
New Observation Magazin dedicates a whole issue to "From the River to the Sea: Palestine shall be free" I have an article there on p. 38 titled: "The Gaza Strip lights the way globally as colonizer masks all fall"
Global protests
Veterans to Biden U.S. Law Says No Weapons to Nations With Bombs if Theyve Not Signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty
Stop the world for Gaza - shutting down Golden Gate Bridge both sides
Netanyahu hosts emergency meeting to deal with potential ICC prosecution
Christians in Palestine
We need an exodus from Zionism - Naomi Klein
Abysmal Moral Failure of the West
Stay Human and keep Palestine alive
Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French