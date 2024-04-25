 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 4/25/24

Tour/ book signing tour: Australia/New Zealand

By Dr. Mazin Qumsiyeh

I and my wife are on a talking and book signing tour in Australia and New Zealand. There are so far sold our events that we did in Perth (aboriginal name Boorloo), Adelaide (Tarntanya wam), Sydney (Gaadi), and Woolongong. In ten days I spoke to over 1500 people. I explain Australia's connection to Palestine and implore audiences for global joint action against racism and colonialism (incl. zionism) but I also explain about reality on the ground and how they can help.... more (including some events)

For those who heard our talk and got our message, please do help us as we build better institutions to serve community and protect nature... check this new video, annual report and 10 year anniversary booklet at palestinenature.org then go to palestinenature.org/volunteer and palestinenature.org/donations

National Geographic highlights us

Israeli army conducted 16 massacres DAILY (average) since Oct. 7: Report

Mass graves uncovered at Shifa hospital compound

Gaza detainees 'urinated on, made to act like animals' by Israeli forces, Unrwa says

Google fires 28 employees for protesting genocide

Statement by a censured valedictorian

Nadera arrested

Over 100 protesters arrested at Columbia NYC campus and more on Columbia but the movement now spread to dozens of universities in the US and globally. example

And red cows to start WWIII

Positive & Actions Boycott of Israeli academics complicit in genocide is spreading

New Observation Magazin dedicates a whole issue to "From the River to the Sea: Palestine shall be free" I have an article there on p. 38 titled: "The Gaza Strip lights the way globally as colonizer masks all fall"

Boats to help Gaza sail again

Global protests

Veterans to Biden U.S. Law Says No Weapons to Nations With Bombs if Theyve Not Signed the Non-Proliferation Treaty

Stop the world for Gaza - shutting down Golden Gate Bridge both sides

Netanyahu hosts emergency meeting to deal with potential ICC prosecution

Christians in Palestine

We need an exodus from Zionism - Naomi Klein

Abysmal Moral Failure of the West

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh
A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History
Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine
facebook pages Personal Institute
French


 

Peter Barus

The indefatigable Dr. Qumsiyeh and Jesse are in Australia, carrying so much that weighs so little, connecting everyone to their humanity. Because genocide is like mental illness, it may seem to focus in one place, but that is only the focus of something system-wide and generations deep.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 25, 2024 at 11:34:48 PM

