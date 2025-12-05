Top 10 Reasons to Pretend It's Unusual for the U.S. Government to Blow People Up

Lately I've been on shows with other guests who've expressed outrage and amazement that the U.S. government would blow up people on boats, exclaiming that they never could have imagined such a thing until this moment. A U.S. senator has said he finds video of one particular missile-murder the most disturbing thing he's ever seen.

A couple of months into these boat killings, could anyone have imagined that corporate media outlets and Congress Members and boatloads of lawyers would be discovering the double-tap as something novel, and declaring their outrage? I think part of the provenance of this phenomenon lies in the conversation in the corporate agora about illegal orders, which was clearly created to object to the use of the so-called National Guard in U.S. cities but ended up being understood as relevant to murdering boaters. And part of it has to do with the personalities, statements, and general obnoxiousness of Trump, Hegseth, et alia.

But for those of us who lived through the Bush-Cheney slaughters, saw people freak out over the collateral murder video, were disgusted by Obama setting up terror Tuesdays to pick men, women, and children to murder along with anyone near them while declaring himself good at killing people, and saw drone murders become routine during the Obama - Trump - Biden - Trump years -- for those of us who've been watching a livestreamed genocide in Gaza, a Ukrainian meatgrinder, the killing fields of Sudan, the ongoing horrors growing out of the "successful drone war" in Yemen, not to mention the sanctions (now with a no-fly-zone) that have killed huge numbers of people in Venezuela, etc., etc., the newfound outrage at professional, organized mass-murder (whether bizarrely limited to double-taps or not) is confounding.

But maybe there are good, or not-so-good, reasons to behave as if Pete Hegseth is the first U.S. government employee to order murders. Maybe these reasons explain the strange silences surrounding us. Here are ten possibilities: