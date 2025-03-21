 
Login/Register Login | Register
408 online
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 3/21/25

Tony's Work Experience: At the Hanford Nuclear Reservation

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment

Anton Grambihler
Message Anton Grambihler

Tony's work at Hanford in Richland, WA, began in 1962, the dawn of computer science when software engineers used punch cards and paper tape to communicate with mammoth machines. Tony's Work Experience at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation provides a look at the jobs he did while employed at Hanford. Many contractors came and went, but Tony stayed. Tony began his work with the General Electric Tech Grad program and moved on to working at N Reactor, data processing, minicomputers, microcomputers, robots, and troubleshooting computer hardware and software problems. He retired in 1996, just as the Internet was gaining speed.

Tony's Work Experience: At the Hanford Nuclear Reservation
Click Here

Kindle Edition and Paperback are available on Amazon.

Profits from the sale of this book will be donated equally to:
The B Reactor Museum Association (BRMA)
https://b-reactor.org/
and The Hanford Reach Museum
https://visitthereach.us/


Rate It | View Ratings

Anton Grambihler Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

I think that all people must be held accountable for their actions under the law. ----- Everyone must be treated the same under International Law, National Laws, and Local Laws, NO EXCEPTIONS! ----- Let only God enforce the laws created by God (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Nuclear Energy Dev- Peaceful; Nuclear Regulatory Commissionn, Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Microsoft took away my Outlook

Max Blumenthal's Brave UN Speech on Ukraine

Microsoft took away my Outlook

Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government - July 20 2023

Open Letter to Congressperson Nancy Pelosi

Tony's Work Experience: At the Hanford Nuclear Reservation

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Anton Grambihler

Become a Fan
(Member since Feb 22, 2007), 2 fans, 5 articles, 1 quicklinks, 1430 comments, 10 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

IN MY HUMBLE OPINION, The best book ever written.

Submitted on Friday, Mar 21, 2025 at 12:50:14 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend