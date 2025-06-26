Tomgram: William deBuys, It's the Mentality, Stupid

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.

Hey, give Donald Trump and crew credit when it comes to climate change. You know, the phenomenon that the president once called a "Chinese hoax." Only recently, in fact, his administration gutted a program "that requires thousands of power plants, oil refineries, cement factories, and other large industrial facilities to publicly report their greenhouse gas emissions." (I mean, why in the world would we want or need to know about them?) And its officials are already moving to restore the right to drill for oil and natural gas on 13 million acres of government-owned Alaskan wilderness that were put off-limits by the Biden administration. And that, of course, is just to begin down a list of nightmares, including, after this hurricane season, potentially starting to phase out the Federal Emergency Management Agency and send ever less federal aid to states hit by (increasingly un)natural disasters. (I mean, on a planet the Trump crew plans to make ever hotter, why would we conceivably need more aid for fires, floods, and hurricanes? I can't imagine, can you?)

And here's the thing: As TomDispatch regular William deBuys reports today, it's not that the Republicans are grotesquely ignorant about what's happening on this planet of ours or simply don't believe climate change is even occurring. Not a chance. In fact, most Republicans seem to grasp perfectly well what's going on -- they evidently just don't give a damn. (And certainly, damnation is an all too appropriate word for what's likely to happen in the years to come.) So, get yourself a drink of water and let deBuys explain why so many Republicans evidently couldn't care less what's going to happen to this planet of ours. Tom

Republicans and Climate Change

They Know Better But They'd Rather Fight Than Switch

By William deBuys

In the annals of national suicide, the present dismantling of the American state will surely rank high. It may not reach the apogee attained by Russia in its final Tsarist days or by Louis XVI in the run-up to the French Revolution, but Great Britain's Brexit hardly smolders compared to the anti-democratic dumpster fire of the Trump regime. Countless governmental, scientific, educational, medical, and cultural institutions have been targeted for demolition. The problem for the rest of the world is that the behavior of Trumpian America is more than suicidal -- it's murderous.

The deaths are mounting. By one accounting, the disruption of overseas food and drug shipments from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), including life-saving HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria treatments, has already caused nearly 350,000 deaths (and they continue at an estimated rate of 103 per hour). Here at home, cuts to Medicaid, as contemplated in the absurdly named "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," would lead to more than 21,600 avoidable deaths annually. And those numbers pale next to the levels of mortality expected to arise from the effects of climate change -- a worsening catastrophe that the Trump regime is dead-set against doing anything about. Indeed, with an array of policies under the rubric "Drill, baby, drill," Trump and his officials seem intent on worsening matters as quickly as possible.

If the World Economic Forum is to be believed, deaths from flood, famine, disease, and other non-military consequences of a hotter, more violent global climate might reach 580,000 per year, or 14.5 million by 2050. And that may be a lowball estimate, according to the American Security Project. Its models assert that warming-induced fatalities are already running at 400,000 annually and are heading for 700,000.

Any way you cut it, that's a lot of misery. Given that the Trump regime is opening new areas for drilling, aggressively curtailing funding for climate-related programs, purging mention of climate change from government websites and publications, and disassembling the government's capacity to track, let alone predict climate-change impacts, it makes sense to wonder WHY?

It's Not Denial

Trump has indeed claimed that climate change is a hoax. He has also said that solar cells should be installed on car roofs. He says a lot of things. His words may be a guide to his state of mind -- or his state of con -- but they don't necessarily reflect his or his coterie's actual beliefs. On the question of climate change, it's become increasingly clear that the elite of the Far Right tacitly accept the reality of climate change. More and more, outright denial is reserved for ramping up the fervor of the MAGA base, who appear willing to believe that a transvestite in the wrong bathroom is more dangerous than fires, floods, and hurricanes.

Project 2025, the much-discussed (and, by Trump, falsely disavowed) 885-page wish-list for his administration, reflects the new Republican tone. That blueprint for reversing progressive policies asserted that "the Biden Administration's climate fanaticism will need a whole-of-government unwinding." Notably, however, the document doesn't deny the existence of climate change. Indeed, in a relatively sober moment that one might wish Elon Musk and his minions at DOGE had shared, the authors write, "USAID resources are best deployed to strengthen the resilience of countries that are most vulnerable to climatic shifts." Other, non-lunatic parts of the Republican party sail by the same tack: they argue more about the particulars of climate solutions than the reality of the underlying problem. Various outspoken and influential Republicans like Vivek Ramaswamy and Elon Musk (all right, in Musk's case, formerly influential) have taken a similar line.

Your House Is on Fire, So You Pour Gas on the Flames

Let's get this right: members of the Republican elite know that there is a problem, but rather than take action to lessen it, they do what they can to make it worse by calling for more oil and gas development, ordering inefficient coal-fired generating stations to stay in operation, and obstructing the growth of renewables. Their excuse for this irrationality, when they even bother to offer one, loosely follows Interior Secretary Doug Burgum's recent testimony before Congress that "the U.S. has 'plenty of time' to solve the climate crisis." How to make sense of this? How do they make sense of this?

The reasons are varied and revealing. First, of course, there's

