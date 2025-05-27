Tomgram: William D. Hartung and Ashley Gate, The Coming of a Values-Free Foreign Policy

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.

In the age of Donald Trump, the very phrase "human rights" no longer seems to make sense and obviously needs to be changed. My own suggestion -- given everything the Trump administration is doing when it comes to migrants, no less Americans who don't happen to be White or male -- might be "human wrongs." At this point, some of those wrongs are so over the top that they're almost funny (even if in the grimmest sense imaginable). Consider, for instance, not just the urge to bring only White South African immigrants into this country, but to purge anyone other than White men from significant parts of the government, the military, and history itself.

In his second term in office, Trump has indeed launched a full-scale program aimed at tossing DEI (diversity, equity, and inclusion) out the window or in the wastebasket (or perhaps down the toilet) and it doesn't matter at all to his team just how batty such acts might prove to be. Take, for instance, the CIA. Remember, it's a spy agency set up, at least in part, to infiltrate its agents into crucial places in other countries. But believe it or not -- and I know this could shock you -- all the other countries on Earth that the CIA might indeed like to infiltrate don't turn out to be majority White or totally male lands. Nonetheless, as Julian Barnes of the New York Times reported recently, the CIA is distinctly being Whitified and Maleficated -- and yes, we clearly do need new terms for what's now happening!

And it seems that it doesn't even matter how obviously batty such a decision might be. As Barnes reports, the CIA has even created a new recruiting video that "showcases a whiter group of officers." I mean, if you were spying around the world, wouldn't you want to stand out like the proverbial sore thumb (or do I mean sore Trump?). Honestly, this would almost be funny if it weren't being applied to every part of the government and even to history (or at least the museums that display it). And with all of this in mind, let TomDispatch regular William Hartung and Ashley Gate take you into a world in which inhuman rights are distinctly replacing the human ones in so many ways. Tom

The End of Human Rights?

Donald Trump Has Ripped Off the Human Rights Veneer That Once Graced U.S. Foreign Policy

By Ashley Gate and William D. Hartung

The Trump administration seems intent on undermining America's ability to make human rights a significant element of its foreign policy. As evidence of that, consider its plan to dramatically reduce policy directives and personnel devoted to those very issues, including the dismantling of the State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Rights, and Labor. Even worse, the Trump team has attacked a crucial global institution, the International Criminal Court, and put it under crippling sanctions that have ground its operations to a halt -- all for telling the truth about Israel's illegal and ongoing mass slaughter in Gaza.

The Trump administration's assault on human rights comes against the background of years of policy decisions in Washington that too often cast aside such concerns in favor of supposedly more important "strategic" interests. The very concept of human rights has had a distinctly mixed history in American foreign policy. High points include the U.S. role in the Nuremberg prosecutions after World War II, its support for the U.N.'s Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948, and President Jimmy Carter's quest to be the "human rights president" in the late 1970s. But such moments have alternated with low points like this country's Cold War era support for a series of vicious dictators in Latin America or, more recently, the way both the Biden and Trump administrations have backed Israel's war crimes in Gaza, actions that a number of reputable independent reports suggest constitute nothing short of genocide.

Amid such ups and downs have come some real accomplishments like support for the democratic evolution of the government in the Philippines, the passage of comprehensive sanctions on apartheid South Africa, and the freeing of prominent political prisoners around the world.

Some critics of the human rights paradigm argue that such issues are all too regularly weaponized against American adversaries, but largely ignored when it comes to this country's autocratic allies like Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and El Salvador. The solution to such a critique is not to abandon human rights concerns, but to implement them more consistently across the globe.

The Transactional President

In the short term, forging a more consistent approach to supporting human rights is a daunting task. After all, the Trump administration's position couldn't be clearer. It seeks to permanently undermine the ability of this country to promote human rights in any form by gutting the State Department's Bureau of Democracy, Rights, and Labor and making other changes that will further shift foreign policy toward the transactional and away from anything that has a hint of the aspirational. Discussions about incorporating Greenland into this country, turning Canada into our 51st state, further militarizing the U.S.-Mexico border, cutting a coercive mineral deal with Ukraine, seizing the Panama Canal, or building tourist hotels in a depopulated Gaza -- however farcical some of the notions may seem -- have taken precedence over any discussion of promoting democracy and human rights globally.

Donald Trump relishes building closer ties to autocrats, typically embracing Hungary's Viktor Orban and, at one international meeting, on seeing Egyptian leader Adel Fatah El-Sisi in the hallway, shouting, "There goes my favorite dictator!" In addition, strongmen like Nayib Armando Bukele Corteaz of El Salvador have helped enable his administration's most egregious human rights violations to date, snatching up U.S. residents and sending them to a horrific Salvadoran prison without even a hint of due process.

The Trump administration has also proposed shuttering dozens of embassies globally and plans to slash State Department bureaus that disseminated expertise to areas plagued by crisis and war, worked to combat human trafficking, or advised the secretary of state on human rights issues relating to war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide. Sweeping Trump administration proposals have even included replacing the Foreign Service Institute, the nation's center for diplomatic learning, with an office devoted to "global acquisition." Meanwhile, even as the administration dismantles America's basic diplomatic infrastructure, it has made no moves to close a single one of America's more than 750 overseas military bases or scale back the Pentagon's bloated budget, which is now heading towards the trillion-dollar mark annually.

Under the Trump administration's current approach, the face of America -- already long tilted toward its massive military presence globally -- is likely to be slanted even more toward military threats and away from smart diplomacy. Trump's crew is also seeking to shut down the collection of basic data on human rights by restricting the kinds of abuses covered in State Department human rights reports. Over the years, those reports have evolved into standardized, reliable sources of information for human rights advocates and activists seeking justice in other countries, as well as political figures and journalists operating under repressive regimes.

Such objective human-rights reporting, now increasingly missing in action, had also served as an early warning system in determining which U.S. partners were more prone to engaging in reckless and destabilizing behavior that could draw this country into unnecessary and intractable conflicts.

