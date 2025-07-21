Tomgram: Theoharis and Sandweiss-Back, Whose Country Is This Anyway?

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.

Being in Donald Trump's America -- and yes, in these years, it's all too often seemed to be his -- has, in its own strange way, been a distinctly religious experience. Or so it's seemed anyway. If you believed in him, whatever he did or planned to do, he still had your trust and vote in 2024, and whatever he now does, he can still do no wrong, not truly. If, on the other hand, you didn't believe in him and his Big Beautiful Bill and so much else, then you became a Trump atheist, and as of now, it seems you're still on the wrong end of the stick in his (or do I mean His?) America.

Admittedly, that does seem to be ever so slowly changing. After all, taking away Medicaid from people who desperately need it is no small (or popular) thing to do. And the president's approval rating has indeed been dropping significantly, especially in the wake of his distinctly unpopular decision to bomb Iran. The question, of course, is whether at 79 years old and with three and a half years still to go in his second term in office, Donald Trump or his most fervent supporters -- like the Christian nationalists that TomDispatch regulars Liz Theoharis and Noam Sandweiss-Back, authors recently of You Only Get What You're Organized to Take: Lessons from the Movement to End Poverty focus on today -- will give much of a damn anymore.

Perhaps the question really is: Like it or not, are we now truly in one man's world and only one? That, of course, remains to be seen, but while you're waiting to find out, check out Theoharis and Sandweiss-Back on the still vital role of religion in advancing a more just and vibrant democracy in the Trump era. Tom

Winning Hearts and Minds

The Struggle to Thrive and Not Just Barely Survive in Trump's America

By Liz Theoharis and Noam Sandweiss-Back

Most days, in the heart of Pennsylvania's Bible Belt, the old sanctuary at Christ Lutheran Church sits empty. Decades ago, it was home to a congregation of 3,000 people. By the late 1990s, that number had dwindled to seven. At the turn of the millennium, Jody Silliker, a young minister fresh out of seminary, was sent to shutter the downtown church, a mile from the state legislature in Harrisburg.

Instead, she immersed herself in the deindustrialized community, meeting unhoused families, the unemployed, migrant workers, sex workers, and other low-wage laborers. Just a few years after welfare reform eviscerated the social safety net and proclaimed the era of "personal responsibility," Silliker retrofitted the church annex and opened a free medical clinic.

Earlier this spring, we visited Christ Lutheran. We've been on the road since April, meeting with leaders from poor and dispossessed communities in this country and sharing notes from our new book, You Only Get What You're Organized to Take: Lessons from the Movement to End Poverty. As the Trump administration abducts our neighbors off the streets and eviscerates everything from Medicaid to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, we want to better understand what it will take to ignite a democratic awakening in this country. How, in the words of theologian Howard Thurman, the "masses of people, with their backs constantly up against the wall" in Donald Trump's America, can push back together.

A Battle for the Bible in the Battleground State of Pennsylvania

In small towns, as well as cities like Harrisburg, there is an underreported but epic struggle being waged for the hearts and minds of everyday people, with ripple effects for the entire nation. And the church -- its pulpit, pews, and survival programs -- is a critical staging ground for that struggle. There are Christians who are preaching and practicing the ministry of Jesus, the son of God, who himself was unhoused and undocumented and sided with the poor, the sick, the indebted, the incarcerated, and the immigrant, while decrying the idolatry of tyrants.

And then there are Christian nationalists, whose religion of empire is more akin to the worship of Caesar than the Jesus of the scriptures.

Today, Christian nationalists are attempting to transform our democracy into their dominion and remake (or simply dismantle) the government in the image of Project 2025. Earlier this spring, even before Trump's disastrous "Big Beautiful Bill" passed Congress, Paul Dans, the architect of Project 2025, marveled that the new administration's policies were unfurling on a scale and scope beyond his "wildest dreams." Now, those same Christian nationalists are gutting access to Medicaid, banning reproductive freedom and gender-affirming healthcare, criminalizing the unhoused, and scapegoating immigrant communities in the courts and Congress, even though the scriptures decry such actions. "Woe to you who deprive the rights of the poor, making women and homeless children your prey," laments the prophet Isaiah.

Thankfully, there are brave faith leaders standing firmly in the breach, refusing to let the Bible and the church be hijacked by extremists. At Christ Lutheran, Jody Silliker's successor, Pastor Matthew Best, is now following in her footsteps. Just a few miles from Life Center, an evangelical megachurch that hosted Elon Musk late in the 2024 election season, Pastor Best continues to transform his resplendent church into a community mission. On the second floor, volunteer dentists pull rotten teeth and perform root canals, cost-free. In the basement, nurses treat emergencies, mental health crises, and chronic health issues. More than 50 national flags hang from the ceiling, each representing the nationality of a patient. Since 2018, 100,000 people have walked under those flags to receive medical care. Nobody is asked for payment, documentation, or insurance.

In early July, right after Trump signed his Big Beautiful Bill, Pastor Best preached a sermon reminding his multiracial, multilingual, intergenerational, and predominantly poor congregation that they were not alone in feeling like exiles in their own land. As he put it,

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).