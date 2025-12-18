 
Login/Register Login | Register
 
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 3 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing Summarizing
General News    H3'ed 12/18/25  

Tomgram: Robert Lipsyte, Has Sports Been Trumped?

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments

Tom Engelhardt
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Tom Engelhardt
Become a Fan
  (29 fans)
This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week,click here.

Once upon a time, the first thing I would have done on picking up the New York Times in the morning was turn to the sports page. And the last thing I would have done at night was watch or listen to a Mets or Knicks game as I was preparing for sleep. From the time I began going to Ebbets Field as a kid in the early 1950s to see the Brooklyn Dodgers, I was a fervent fan first of that team (and then of the Mets after the Dodgers moved to Los Angeles in 1957), the New York (football) Giants, and somewhat later the New York Knicks basketball team. And honestly, for a kid from a distinctly nonreligious family, such fandom was probably as close as I ever got to a religious experience.

So, my question (to myself) now is: How in the world did I lose my -- can I actually call it this? -- faith in sports? Today, endless months pass and, unless I'm at my grandson's house, I never see even a few moments of a ballgame of any sort. I no longer have the slightest idea what any of the New York teams have done or are doing this year and find I have no curiosity about it whatsoever -- and if that isn't a loss of faith, I don't know what is!

And then, to my surprise, as I was leafing through the Times recently, a sports story caught my eye and I actually stopped to read it. The Mets, it reported, had lost -- I had to look up his position -- pitcher Edwin D-az by offering him a mere (and indeed, let me italicize that!) three-year, $66 million dollar deal (yes again, $66 million!). Instead, he accepted a $69 million offer from the Dodgers. And the Times piece responded to that by suggesting that the Mets "have been curiously cautious in free agency."

So, in the world I had long left behind, it wasn't enough to offer a star $66 million. Of course, there were also significant sports salaries once upon a time. Yankee slugger Babe Ruth, at his peak in 1930, made $80,000 a year, the equivalent of about $1.7 million today. As it happens, though, baseball's average salary at the moment tops $5 million, and the Mets led baseball with a $322.6 million payroll this year.

Now, mind you, I'm hardly against players being well paid. But I think those figures tell you something about a sports world that has entered another universe from the one most of the rest of us inhabit (if you leave aside this country's 900-plus billionaires). And of course, we're also in a world where the truly unmissable "sport" of any day is whatever President Donald Trump happens to be doing. And with that in mind, let TomDispatch regular and former New York Times sportswriter Robert Lipsyte, author of SportsWorld: An American Dreamland, offer his own goodbye to a sports world that, in so many ways, has entered another universe. Tom

A Farewell to Sports
Winning and Losing Are Not So Clear Anymore

By

In the year I was born, 1938, the White Christian males who ruled the sports world considered their various games and pastimes as definers of righteousness, crucibles of character, and a preparation for dominance in business and war. Anyone who played but didn't look like them was an interloper, clearly operating with some kind of performance enhancers.

That was made clear in a book published that very year by one of the premier sportswriters of his time, Paul Gallico. It was called Farewell to Sport and in it he declaimed that the "colored brother" was so good at boxing because he "is not nearly so sensible to pain as his White brother. He has a thick, hard skull and good hands"; that New York Yankee slugger Babe Ruth, "like all people who spring from what we call low origins" never had any inhibitions"; and that the reason basketball "appeals to the Hebrew" is that the game places a premium on an alert, scheming mind and flashy trickiness, artful dodging, and general smart aleckness."

I was particularly struck by his observation that Mildred (Babe) Didrikson Zaharias became one of the greatest athletes of the century (and in so many sports!) "simply because she would not or could not compete with women at their own best game -- man-snatching. It was an escape, a compensation. She would beat them at everything else they tried to do."

The backstory to that observation holds a key to the more general misogyny in sports then, if not in society in general. During a friendly golf game, Gallico and Zaharias were talked into a footrace by the famous sportswriter Grantland Rice. The Babe ran Paul into the ground and he rarely wrote about her again without mentioning her muscles, Adam's apple, and loud voice. After all, how could a real woman beat a real man?

By the time I read Farewell to Sport at age 15, Gallico had produced several sappy bestsellers, including The Snow Goose. At the time, I was a mere four years away from answering an ad for a copyboy job at the New York Times sports department. My first year at the paper, 1957, would prove a turning point for New York sports fans in their realization that the industry by no means returned their devotion. After all, the elopement west that year of the New York Giants and Brooklyn Dodgers (to become the San Francisco Giants and the Los Angeles Dodgers) was considered a total betrayal. Hadn't those teams been part of our extended families? Wasn't loyalty to them promoted almost as a Judeo-Christian duty?

On the other hand, expansion also made the big leagues national and kicked off the boom that lifted sports into the highest levels of entertainment (where it now resides).

And in that context, consider what follows an old sportswriter's meditation on sports at the end of a tumultuous political year -- with its tribalism, violence, false narratives, and dangerous entertainment -- that seems to have made what was once my prime area of study superfluous. After all, who really needs a Super Bowl (or a sportswriter) after Trump's mob of fans attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and were rewarded with a ticker-tape parade of pardons by the reelected mobster-in-chief on Jan. 20, 2025?

Sometimes, I think I'd like to run this past Gallico. Was his bigotry just the expression of a sportswriter of his times, or was he an early Trumpist?

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Tom Engelhardt Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Tom Engelhardt, who runs the Nation Institute's Tomdispatch.com ("a regular antidote to the mainstream media"), is the co-founder of the American Empire Project and, most recently, the author of Mission Unaccomplished: Tomdispatch (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): Racism; Sports; Trump; White Nationalism, Add Tags

Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter

Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Tomgram: Rajan Menon, A War for the Record Books

Tomgram: Nick Turse, Uncovering the Military's Secret Military

Noam Chomsky: A Rebellious World or a New Dark Age?

Andy Kroll: Flat-Lining the Middle Class

Christian Parenti: Big Storms Require Big Government

Noam Chomsky, Who Owns the World?

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend