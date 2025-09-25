Tomgram: Rebecca Gordon, The Death of Civil Rights in the Age of Trump

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week,click here.

When I was a kid, I replayed the Civil War on the floor of my room with toy soldiers. (All these years later, I still have a tiny Ulysses S. Grant on a horse beside my desk.) As a teenager, I read historian Bruce Cattons famed books on that horrific conflict (some of which I still have in my bookshelf). While I was in college, my father took me to visit the battlefield of Gettysburg, a rather stunning encounter with history as hell on earth. And yet, until this moment, I never faintly imagined that there could again be a civil war of any sort in this country. Today, however, in the wake of Charlie Kirks assassination and with Donald Trump in the White House preparing to send the National Guard into Memphis and who knows where else, with guns everywhere and anger growing, I must admit that I have to wonder just where I am.

Call me an out-of-touch old man, but at some level, I just dont get it. I must admit that, other than shooting a .22 rifle at summer camp when I was a kid, Ive never had a gun in my hands (and quite honestly never want to). But in a country where an estimated four out of every 10 households have at least one gun and there are possibly close to 400 million privately-owned guns in this country, its certainly possible to imagine the growth of death-dealing chaos here, especially since it increasingly seems as if a Trumpian version of the Confederate South is growing right before our eyes (as mentions of or calls for civil war surge on right-wing social media).

And if youre not worried, consider this: There are more than 850 million firearms in private hands in the world, and nearly half of those are owned by Americans. For every 100 Americans, there are 120 guns. And when our president was recently asked on Fox & Friends about how this increasingly unnerved (if not disturbed) country of ours could be brought back together, he responded, Ill tell you something thats going to get me in trouble, but I couldnt care less. The radicals on the right oftentimes are radical because they dont want to see crime. They dont want to see crime. Worried about the border. Theyre saying, We dont want these people coming in. We dont want you burning our shopping centers. We dont want you shooting our people in the middle of the street The radicals on the left are the problem.

Add to such a president, the increasingly extremist Supreme Court that TomDispatch regular Rebecca Gordon deals with today and, honestly, its ever more obvious that this country is heading in anything but the right or even a good direction and we should all be feeling anxious right now. Tom

Going Backwards on Rights with Trump

Or Just Around in Circles?

By Rebecca Gordon

Warning: dangers in the mirror are often closer than they may appear. In other words, the next few paragraphs may seem to be hyperbole but are, in fact, expressions of reality (animated by a cold fury).

On September 8, 2025, the Supreme Court did its best to murder whats left of civil rights in this country. As Charlie Savage of the New York Times reported, in an unsigned 6-3 ruling, it overturned a lower courts order forbidding ICE and the Border Patrol in Los Angeles from stopping, interrogating, and detaining people based on any of four factors: apparent race or ethnicity; the fact that they speak English with an accent or speak Spanish; their presence at particular locations like farms or pickup sites for day laborers; and the type of work they do.

Those six conservative justices might as well have stood in front of the court and set fire to the 1964 Civil Rights Act, which outlawed segregation and discrimination based on race, religion, sex, or national origin in a wide variety of venues and actions, including public accommodations, education, the provision of government services, housing, transportation, and voting. The Civil Rights Act outlawed exactly the kind of racial profiling now being practiced and permitted by our highest court in the Trump administrations war on immigrants.

While they were at it, those six robed arsonists might as well have burnt the Constitutions Fourth Amendment, which outlaws unreasonable searches and seizures and requires a court-issued warrant for arrests. They could have added the Fourteenth Amendment to their bonfire, which was one of three passed and ratified during the Reconstruction period following the Civil War. Those three amendments established full citizenship rights for emancipated Blacks and future generations of U.S. denizens, regardless of race. The Thirteenth Amendment, of course, outlawed slavery, and the Fifteenth secured voting rights for all (male) citizens regardless of race, color, or previous conditions of servitude. The Fourteenth Amendment, while establishing birthright citizenship, also guarantees all persons (regardless of citizenship status) due process under the law including those suspected of being in the country illegally.

Centuries of Struggle Undone

No one gave us those rights. Successive generations of Americans fought for them, starting in the late 1780s and in the 1791 passage of the Bill of Rights, the first 10 amendments to our Constitution. Thats when the Fourth Amendment established the rights that centuries later would be invoked to prevent people from being stopped for driving while Black or seeking work while looking Latino. (Its also when, thanks to the First Amendment, we secured freedom of speech and the press, which gives me the right to state publicly, even in the wake of his despicable assassination, that the founder of Turning Point USA, Charlie Kirk, built his organization on explicit contempt for women, especially women of color, and LGBTQ people.)

It took a civil war and the deaths of almost 700,000 soldiers on both sides to end legal slavery in this country and give us those three Reconstruction amendments, passed between 1865 and 1870.

And it took decades of mostly nonviolent struggle and sacrifice (and more deaths) to win passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Those two laws essentially reiterated the same rights that had been secured back in the 1860s but had been denied in practice in the southern states of the former Confederacy. Denial is a weak word for the life-destroying discrimination and segregation that was then systematically enforced by state-sponsored terrorism (all too often in the form of lynching) against those accused of violating the Jim Crow regime of that era.

