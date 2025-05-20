Tomgram: Rebecca Gordon, Donald Trump's War on Black People

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.

Even in retrospect, it seems inconceivable. Yes, you may still not believe it but the Trump administration recently chartered yet another flight for immigrants, except this one wasn't leaving the country, heading for a prison in El Salvador or a jungle camp in Panama or possibly even for Libya. It was actually arriving right here in the United States of America with genuine immigrants on board, people who truly wanted to leave their own country and settle in this one.

Forget the 100,000 or so refugees from war-torn countries like Afghanistan and the Congo who had indeed been approved for resettlement here before Donald Trump took office a second time. And yes, the man who, on entering the White House, suspended global refugee admissions to the United States, did everything but personally greet those 59 immigrants at the airport (as Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau and Deputy Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Troy Edgar indeed did do). And no, they weren't flown to the U.S. military base at Guanta'namo Bay, Cuba, to be kept in that American offshore prison of injustice or even in tents on its grounds, but to Washington's Dulles International Airport. And according to a government memo, the Trump administration plans to do far more than that. It plans to help them obtain nothing less than "groceries, weather-appropriate clothing, diapers, formula, hygiene products and prepaid phones that support the day-to-day well-being of households."

Oh, and of course those 59 individuals happened to have two advantages over all the other possible migrants to this country. They didn't come from Afghanistan or Venezuela or Mexico, and they weren't dark-skinned. Specifically, as I'm sure you already know, given all the publicity about them, they were White South Africans who, the administration claims (inaccurately), were being mistreated in their home country, and so were distinctly acceptable to President Trump.

And by the way, I'm well aware that, if this were another moment and their arrival hadn't already made such headlines, you would undoubtedly think I was making this up. Not a chance of that, though, not in the United States of America that's now run by such a White nationalist crew. And with all of that in mind, let TomDispatch regular Rebecca Gordon introduce you to Donald Trump's ongoing war -- yes, that's a perfectly reasonable word for it since, among so many other things, he's literally trying to wipe out legal tools to enforce civil rights -- on Blacks. Tom

No More Dog Whistles

Under Trump, Racism Isn't Just the Subtext, It's the Text

By Rebecca Gordon

On May 5th, the New York Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute held its annual fundraising gala. The event showcases the extraordinary imaginations of people who design exorbitant clothes and the gutsiness of those who dare (and can afford) to wear them.

I'm dimly aware of this annual extravaganza because of my interest in knitting, spinning, and weaving -- the crafts involved in turning fluff into yarn and yarn into cloth. Mind you, I have no flair for fashion myself. I could never carry off wearing the simplest of ballgowns and I'm way too short to rock a tuxedo. My own personal style runs to 1970s White Dyke. (Think blue jeans and flannel shirts.) But I remain fascinated by what braver people will get themselves up in.

One of my favorite movies is Paris Is Burning, a 1990 documentary about the underground Harlem ballroom scene, where drag queens and transgender folks, mostly Black and Latina, recreated a fierce version of the world of haute couture. It was a testament to people's ability to take the detritus of what systems of racism and economic deprivation had given them and spin it into defiant art.

So I was excited to learn that the theme of this year's gala was to be "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style," an homage to the tradition of Black dandyism, about which Vogue magazine writes:

"There is something undeniably magnetic about the sharp creases of a tailored suit, the gleam of polished leather shoes, the swish of a silk pocket square. But for Black dandyism, this isn't just about looking good -- it's a declaration. A defiant reclaiming of space in a world that has long sought to define and confine Black identity. So, what exactly is Black dandyism? At its core, it's a fashion revolution, a movement steeped in history, resistance, and pride."

The Met's gala theme was chosen back in October 2024, when it still seemed possible that, rather than electing a fascist toddler, this country might choose a Black woman as president. In that case, the gala could have served as an extended victory toast. (As it happens, Kamala Harris did in fact attend.)

Instead, this country is today laboring under an increasingly authoritarian regime in Washington, one proudly and explicitly dedicated to reversing decades of victories by various movements for Black liberation.

Resuscitating Employment Discrimination

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3 | 4

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).