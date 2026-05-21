Tomgram: Nick Turse, A Global War on Children

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Sometimes, Donald Trump just doesn't get the credit he deserves. In so many ways, he is indeed a record-setting president. Here's just one example, as reported by Dave DeCamp of Antiwar.com. In early May, the U.S. military bombed Somalia for the 63rd time this year, putting it on course to break last year's record-setting 124 air attacks on that country.

I'll bet you didn't know that the U.S. was bombing Somalia at all, no less so repeatedly (as, in fact, it's done for years now). How strange! How could you possibly overlook that grim Trumpian reality -- except, of course, for the fact that it goes essentially unreported in the mainstream media here? Explain it as you will, but our media doesn't seem to consider endless war in Somalia a news story or bother to report on this country's war-making activities in Africa the way it does the destruction it's wrought in Iran. And perhaps that shouldn't seem strange, not when the lives of Africans are obviously not as valuable or significant as those elsewhere.

But if you don't happen to follow DeCamp regularly (and even if you do), take a moment today to read the remarkable TomDispatch regular Nick Turse not just on Donald Trump's seemingly never-ending killing spree in Somalia, but -- yes! -- globally. It's quite a story, all in all, and should be headline news! Tom

World War Trump

In the Trumpian Age, Every Accusation Is Also a Confession

By Nick Turse

"It's got no anything," President Donald Trump said of Somalia in a recent xenophobic rant. "All they do is run around shooting each other."

As is true of so much with this administration, every accusation is also a confession.

U.S. troops have been shooting Somalis since the early 1990s, after lame duck President George H. W. Bush launched an ostensibly humanitarian intervention there that would be embraced by his successor, Bill Clinton. By June 1993, U.S. and U.N. troops had begun attacking various targets in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, linked to warlord Mohamed Farrah Aidid, who had helped overthrow dictator Mohamed Siad Barre.

The next month, in a major escalation, U.S. helicopter gunships attacked a house in that city where a group of Somali clan leaders was meeting. The International Committee of the Red Cross said 54 people were killed and 161 wounded. Aidid claimed that 73 Somalis had died, including women and children, and more than 200 had been wounded. U.S. forces suffered no casualties whatsoever.

And it wasn't long before -- in the early 2000s, under Bush's son, George W., as part of what became known as the Global War on Terror -- American troops began slaughtering Somalis again. In addition to major conflicts in Afghanistan and Iraq, Bush, the younger, launched early drone wars from Pakistan to Yemen, including in Somalia. His successor, President Barack Obama, upped the Forever War ante, becoming an assassin-in-chief in Somalia and beyond. Obama's vice president, Joe Biden, continued the drone war there, too, when he entered the White House.

However, for all those years of slaughter in Somalia, no American president has ever attacked Somalis with the persistence and at the rate of President Donald J. Trump, especially in his second term in office.

The second Bush administration conducted 11 airstrikes in Somalia, killing as many as 144 people -- including possibly 55 civilians, according to the think tank New America. Obama presided over 48 strikes during his eight years in office that killed as many as 553 people. Trump's first term saw a massive escalation in such drone strikes. Over his first four years, Trump carried out 219 attacks, a 271% increase over the 16 years of the George W. Bush and Obama presidencies. But even that spike has paled in comparison to the relentless rate of attacks during Trump's second term in office. While Biden exceeded Obama's total in half the time -- 51 strikes in four years -- Trump is already set to eclipse his own infamous first-term record in less than a year and a half. He has presided over at least 190, if not more, air strikes in Somalia.

Trump's killing spree in Somalia is just a small part of his wider war on the world. It's no exaggeration to say that he has the U.S. military "run[ning] around shooting" people on an epic scale. During his two terms in office, Trump has overseen armed interventions and military operations -- including air strikes, commando raids, proxy conflicts, so-called 127e programs, and full-scale wars -- in Afghanistan, the Central African Republic, Cameroon, Ecuador, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Kenya, Lebanon, Libya, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, North Korea, Pakistan, the Philippines, Somalia, Syria, Tunisia, Venezuela, Yemen, and an unspecified country in the Indo-Pacific region, as well as attacks on civilians in boats in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean. His second term has, in fact been a furious blitz of global war-making, only half-noticed by the American news media. In March, for example, the United States made war on three continents during just three days, conducting attacks in Africa, Asia, and South America. During that span, the U.S. also struck a civilian boat in the eastern Pacific Ocean.

Less than a year and a half into Trump's second term, the U.S. has already killed more than 2,000 civilians from Latin America to the Middle East and Africa. "This is unprecedented in terms of the sheer number of theaters where harm to civilians has been reported within such a short space of time," said Megan Karlshoej-Pedersen, a policy specialist with Airwars, a British-based organization that tracks civilian harm globally. She also pointed to attacks in the Caribbean Sea, the eastern Pacific Ocean, Iran, Nigeria, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen.

A War on Children

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