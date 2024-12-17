Tomgram: Michael Klare, Can Trump Trump China (or Vice Versa)?

This article originally appeared at TomDispatch.com. To receive TomDispatch in your inbox three times a week, click here.

Honestly, here's my best guess: we're simply on the wrong planet. After all, as TomDispatch regular Michael Klare makes clear today, in the next set of Trump years, the U.S. and China are likely to face off in a major way -- just how major, given the unpredictability of You Know Who, remains to be seen. One thing, however, is bizarrely clear: on a planet that's heating up and drying out in a record fashion, the two greatest greenhouse gas producers -- the U.S. is historically the all-time greatest emitter and China the largest of this moment -- could have ever less (at least in any positive sense) to do with each other when the man who continues to say that, on day one back in the White House, he'll "drill, baby, drill" returns to power. He may pardon most of the imprisoned January 6th rioters on that very same day, but count on this: he won't pardon the rest of us or our children and grandchildren.

What he and Chinese President Xi Jinping have in common, in fact, is that both of them are going to preside over countries playing the leading roles in heating this world to the boiling point. China at least is installing staggering amounts of new green energy (more than the rest of the world combined!) and producing stunning numbers of electric vehicles. Still, both seem remarkably intent on leaving a hell on Earth behind for those who follow. With that in mind, let Klare, the author of All Hell Breaking Loose: The Pentagon's Perspective on Climate Change, consider how Donald Trump might "solve" (and yes, that word needs to be in quotation marks) the present climate nightmare by dealing with China in a way that could leave us all in the midst of World War III and so with other things to worry about than how bloody warm this planet is getting. Tom

Trump Confronts a Rising China

Can He Manage U.S.-China Relations Without Precipitating World War III?

By Michael Klare

Gaza, Haiti, Iran, Israel, Lebanon, Russia, Syria, Ukraine, and Venezuela: President-elect Donald Trump will face no shortage of foreign-policy challenges when he assumes office in January. None, however, comes close to China in scope, scale, or complexity. No other country has the capacity to resist his predictable antagonism with the same degree of strength and tenacity, and none arouses more hostility and outrage among MAGA Republicans. In short, China is guaranteed to put President Trump in a difficult bind the second time around: he can either choose to cut deals with Beijing and risk being branded an appeaser by the China hawks in his party, or he can punish and further encircle Beijing, risking a potentially violent clash and possibly even nuclear escalation. How he chooses to resolve this quandary will surely prove the most important foreign test of his second term in office.

Make no mistake: China truly is considered The Big One by those in Trump's entourage responsible for devising foreign policy. While they imagine many international challenges to their "America First" strategy, only China, they believe, poses a true threat to the continued global dominance of this country.

"I feel strongly that the Chinese Communist Party has entered into a Cold War with the United States and is explicit in its aim to replace the liberal, Western-led world order that has been in place since World War II," Representative Michael Waltz, Trump's choice as national security adviser, declared at a 2023 event hosted by the Atlantic Council. "We're in a global arms race with an adversary that, unlike any in American history, has the economic and the military capability to truly supplant and replace us."

As Waltz and others around Trump see it, China poses a multi-dimensional threat to this country's global supremacy. In the military domain, by building up its air force and navy, installing military bases on reclaimed islands in the South China Sea, and challenging Taiwan through increasingly aggressive air and naval maneuvers, it is challenging continued American dominance of the Western Pacific. Diplomatically, it's now bolstering or repairing ties with key U.S. allies, including India, Indonesia, Japan, and the members of NATO. Meanwhile, it's already close to replicating this country's most advanced technologies, especially its ability to produce advanced microchips. And despite Washington's efforts to diminish a U.S. reliance on vital Chinese goods, including critical minerals and pharmaceuticals, it remains a primary supplier of just such products to this country.

Fight or Strike Bargains?

For many in the Trumpian inner circle, the only correct, patriotic response to the China challenge is to fight back hard. Both Representative Waltz, Trump's pick as national security adviser, and Senator Marco Rubio, his choice as secretary of state, have sponsored or supported legislation to curb what they view as "malign" Chinese endeavors in the United States and abroad.

Waltz, for example, introduced the American Critical Mineral Exploration and Innovation Act of 2020, which was intended, as he explained, "to reduce America's dependence on foreign sources of critical minerals and bring the U.S. supply chain from China back to America." Senator Rubio has been equally combative in the legislative arena. In 2021, he authored the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which banned goods produced in forced labor encampments in Xinjiang Province from entering the United States. He also sponsored several pieces of legislation aimed at curbing Chinese access to U.S. technology. Although these, as well as similar measures introduced by Waltz, haven't always obtained the necessary congressional approval, they have sometimes been successfully bundled into other legislation.

In short, Trump will enter office in January with a toolkit of punitive measures for fighting China ready to roll along with strong support among his appointees for making them the law of the land. But of course, we're talking about Donald Trump, so nothing is a given. Some analysts believe that his penchant for deal-making and his professed admiration for Chinese strongman President Xi Jinping may lead him to pursue a far more transactional approach, increasing economic and military pressure on Beijing to produce concessions on, for example, curbing the export of fentanyl precursors to Mexico, but when he gets what he wants letting them lapse. Howard Lutnick, the billionaire investor from Cantor Fitzgerald whom he chose as Commerce secretary, claims that Trump actually "wants to make a deal with China," and will use the imposition of tariffs selectively as a bargaining tool to do so.

What such a deal might look like is anyone's guess, but it's hard to see how Trump could win significant concessions from Beijing without abandoning some of the punitive measures advocated by the China hawks in his entourage. Count on one thing: this complicated and confusing dynamic will play out in each of the major problem areas in U.S.-China relations, forcing Trump to make critical choices between his transactional instincts and the harsh ideological bent of his advisers.

Trump, China, and Taiwan

Next Page 1 | 2 | 3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).